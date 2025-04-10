Businessman Kevin O’Leary wrecked a naive Yahoo Finance reporter for mischaracterizing President Trump’s tariff agenda during a painfully frustrating live interview.

“You can’t blame just the tariffs for this!!” O’Leary snaps.

“I have had every source on our show this morning say that these tariffs will be causing a recession,” the reporter told O’Leary.

“They don’t know that yet!” O’Leary fired back. He explained that there were two important aspects to Trump’s tariffs: reciprocality or charging equal rates to those that our trade partners charge us, which he says will “go away quickly” and “lead to fair trade.” The 2nd aspect is to address other trade imbalances disadvantaging the United States.

“When you try to use tariffs to fix trade imbalances it’s difficult because really you are starting a behemoth negotiation,” he explained.

“But Kevin,” the reporter interjected. “As of this morning, from the 34% retaliatory tariff from China to the U.S. we are not getting closer to free trade, we are just getting further into a trade war.”

O’Leary disagreed, “China is a different story,… this is about a wide range of issues, IP law, access to business, access to courts, being compliant with U.S. regulations on securities! This has nothing to do with just tariffs!”

The reporter interjected again, “But that’s the tool that this administration is using. Why are tariffs the correct tool,… it’s not working.”

“China doesn’t play by the rules,” O’Leary fired back. “They’re going to have to start doing it pretty soon!”

“You want to talk about the markets correcting?! You can’t blame just the tariffs for this!” O’Leary continued. “These have been very expensive markets now for almost 18 months, now they’re having a correction!”

