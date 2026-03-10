GOP Sen. John Kennedy erupted at a leftist judge who let a biological male r*pist, who identifies as a female, loose into a female-only prison.

“You’re really a political activist, aren’t you?!!”

CNN deletes post appearing to sympathize with NYC terrorists

CNN deleted an X post portraying two Pennsylvania teens with suspected ISIS ties who threw homemade bombs at an anti-Muslim protest as innocent kids enjoying nice weather, admitting it failed to reflect the incident’s gravity after the post was roasted online.

Post quickly deleted: CNN removed the X post describing the alleged ISIS-linked teens as innocent visitors enjoying warm weather after it sparked backlash for downplaying the seriousness of throwing explosive devices.

Teens face terrorism charges: 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi are federally charged with terrorism after throwing IEDs containing TATP at protesters outside Mayor Mamdani’s home.

Article lede changed: CNN modified its original article lede that similarly downplayed the incident and added an editor’s note acknowledging the breach of editorial standards.

Incident tied to protest: The attack occurred during clashes at an anti-Islam demonstration, with video showing a man yelling “Allahu Akbar” as the device was thrown.

Trump appoints Erika Kirk to replace Charlie at USAF Academy

President Trump appointed Erika Kirk to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors, filling the seat left by her assassinated husband Charlie Kirk, alongside other notable appointees including Senator Markwayne Mullin and Meta executive Dina Powell.

Board oversight role: The 15-member board functions like trustees to review academy morale, discipline, curriculum, facilities and finances through regular meetings.

Other Trump appointees: New members include Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, Meta vice-chairman Dina Powell, and Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville.

Charlie Kirk tribute: The board’s December meeting included praise for Charlie Kirk’s work on chapel renovations with a call to prioritize the project in his memory.

Erika Kirk background: The 37-year-old mother of three took over as CEO of Turning Point USA after her husband’s death and was honored at Trump’s State of the Union.

Brazil soccer final erupts into mega brawl with 23 ejections!

A massive brawl broke out during the Minas Gerais state championship final between Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro, resulting in 23 red cards and police intervention after a collision between players sparked total chaos on the field.