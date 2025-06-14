PolitiBrawl

User's avatar
Angela Mickel's avatar
Angela Mickel
3m

So, tampon tim condems what he thinks is "politicly motivated violence" against dems, but violence is not only ok but required against Republicans and law enforcement, ie ICE, etc. What a buffoon. No wonder his state is falling apart. He needs to go back to china and stay there. But first, he needs a good beating. Just sayin'.

Cheramie III's avatar
Cheramie III
2h

That’s why my whole family voted for him ‼️🇺🇸✝️😂🤣

