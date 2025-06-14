Kennedy completely RUINS CNN's LA riots narrative in savage live interview
"They're gangsters, they're goons,... just STOP IT!!"
Sen. John Kennedy didn’t hold back on CNN, shattering their “peaceful protests” narrative about the LA riots and hammering Gov. Gavin Newsom losing control of “the goons.”
The CNN host lost control of the conversation…
”How do you wish the Trump administration would handle these confrontations? Do you want them to be escalatory,… or do you think it would be better for the country if everyone tried to deescalate the situation?” the interviewer asked Kennedy about the administration’s approach to addressing the riots.
“Well nobody wants to see riots,” Kennedy answered. “I would prefer to see local government handle it,… We have a lot of peaceful protests, but they’re not all peaceful protests, a lot of them have turned into riots with people breaking the law, and the people doing that are gangsters and goons!”
Kennedy added, “Those folks have to be stopped,… Someone is going to have to stop the gangster that are doing this, I’d prefer to have the governor and mayor do that, they were not able to do that! If they can’t do it then it’s the role of the federal government to step in!”
BREAKING: 2 Democrats shot by gunman impersonating a police officer
A Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband were killed and another Democratic legislator and his wife wounded in overnight shootings that Gov. Tim Walz called a "politically motivated assassination" carried out by a suspect impersonating a police officer who remains at large.
DFL Speaker Emerita Melissa Hoffman and her husband were killed in Brooklyn Park, while DFL Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were shot in Champlin but are expected to survive after surgery.
The suspect impersonated a police officer and engaged in a gunfight with real police before fleeing - The shooter was described as wearing black body armor over blue clothing and potentially impersonating law enforcement when he carried out the attacks on the two separate locations.
Governor Walz condemned the violence as "targeted political violence" against democracy - The governor praised Hoffman as "a formidable public servant" and "giant in Minnesota" while emphasizing that "we don't settle differences with violence or at gunpoint" and calling peaceful discourse the foundation of democracy.
Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order and activated emergency response - A 3-mile radius around Edinburgh Golf Course is under shelter-in-place orders, the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and officials are urging the public not to approach the suspect but to call 911 with any information.
IDF says Tehran “will burn” if Iran continues missile strikes
The Israeli military warned Saturday that Tehran "will burn" if Iran continues missile attacks as the countries exchanged fire following Israel's abrupt strike on Iranian nuclear facilities that killed at least 20 senior commanders and nine nuclear scientists, leaving three Israelis dead and dozens wounded.
“If [Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front — Tehran will burn,” IDF Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.
At least three Israelis were killed and dozens wounded in Iranian missile strikes on Tel Aviv - Two victims died when their homes in Rishon Lezion were hit by Iranian rockets, including 73-year-old Yisrael Aloni, while 34 others were wounded and Israel's main international airport remains closed indefinitely.
Israel's surprise attack killed at least 20 senior Iranian commanders and nine nuclear scientists - The Friday strike targeted Iran's nuclear program and military leadership, killing the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and nuclear experts specializing in mechanics, physics, and materials engineering, with an estimated 70 total deaths and 320 wounded, while Iran's Supreme Leader vowed continued retaliation.
