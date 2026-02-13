GOP Rep. Ashley Moody exposed far-left Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for posting a picture on social media of himself holding up the “Antifa Handbook” and mocking President Donald Trump with it.

“We cannot have an Attorney General who supports Antifa!!” Moody snapped at Ellison while displaying his tweet.

Renowned pathologist demands new Epstein death investigation, stands by homicide claim

Dr. Michael Baden, who attended Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 autopsy at the request of Epstein’s brother, is demanding a fresh investigation into the convicted pedophile’s death, saying newly released DOJ documents reinforce his belief that the medical examiner rushed to call the death a suicide. “The autopsy findings are much more consistent with a crushing injury caused by homicidal strangulation than caused by hanging by suicide,” Baden told the Telegraph.

Why it matters: Baden pointed to three fractures in Epstein’s neck as key evidence, saying “even one fracture, we have to investigate the possibility of a homicide. Two definitely warrant a full investigation,” adding that in decades of experience he has never witnessed such fractures in a hanging suicide. He also argued the neck markings were inconsistent with a bedsheet noose, saying the injuries “would have required a different type of material.”

The big picture: Newly released documents show the cause of death was initially marked as “pending,” supporting Baden’s belief that more investigation was needed — but just five days after the autopsy, Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson declared Epstein’s death a suicide by hanging, blindsiding Baden without any additional findings. A 2024 panel of six senior forensic pathologists re-examined the case with mixed results — four ruled it a suicide while two found it impossible to give a definitive ruling. The Trump administration has accepted the suicide ruling.

Islamic activist demands dog pet ban in NYC homes!

Prominent Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani sparked outrage in New York City by declaring dogs unclean and unsuitable as indoor pets under Islamic teachings, urging the city to embrace such restrictions amid widespread complaints about dog waste in snow-covered streets—though she later insisted the post was satirical.

Provocative X Post: Kiswani wrote that dogs belong in society but not indoors, calling them unclean per Islamic views and tying it to NYC’s “coming to Islam.”

Backlash Erupts: The comment drew fierce criticism onl ine, with many viewing it as an attempt to impose religious beliefs on urban pet owners in diverse New York.

Satire Defense Offered: After backlash, Kiswani claimed the remark was a joke mocking “Zionists” and highlighting real issues like unscooped dog poop in unmelted snow.

Activist Background Context: Known for leading pro-Palestine protests via Within Our Lifetime, Kiswani has faced prior accusations of extremism and anti-Semitism in her activism.

CCP official fathers 26 babies with goal to crown one U.S. President

A senior Chinese Communist Party official and his partner allegedly exploited California’s surrogacy industry to produce at least 26 children via surrogates, with the man reportedly obsessed that one offspring—granted U.S. birthright citizenship—would someday become president, according to a new investigative report.

CCP Ties Exposed : Guojun Xuan, a longtime deputy in Xinjiang’s regional congress and United Front Work Department leader, ran the operation with partner Silvia Zhang.

Home-Based Agency Scheme : The couple operated Mark Surrogacy from their multimillion-dollar Arcadia mansion, posing as an unmarried pair to recruit unaware surrogates for Xuan’s sperm and anonymous donors.

Children Named Boldly : Several kids were named after U.S. presidents and foreign leaders, reportedly due to Xuan’s jealousy over his ineligibility as a non-natural-born citizen to run for office.

Broader Influence Fears: The case highlights concerns over Chinese elites using surrogacy for birthright citizenship, amid reports of 107 similar Chinese-owned agencies in California exploiting U.S. immigration laws.

Obama allies melt down over Trump climate repeal

Former President Barack Obama and allies including Al Gore erupted in fury Thursday after the Trump administration, led by EPA chief Lee Zeldin, repealed the landmark 2009 Endangerment Finding, stripping federal authority to regulate greenhouse gases as a public health threat and hailing it as the largest deregulatory move in U.S. history.