PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maga_republic74's avatar
Maga_republic74
41m

Yeah, he denied everything under oath that he denied that he beat his girlfriend up really bad. Her face is all black and blue and I mean black and blue. Her head looks like the size of a big pumpkin. That’s how bad he beat her this dude he’s no good and Kyle this guy calls himself Kyle the antifa general I call him Kyle antifa cross-dressing general

Reply
Share
Edward's avatar
Edward
30m

Someone smoke this guy please Ellison needs to take a dirt nap 😴

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture