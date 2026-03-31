Kayleigh McEnany fired back at former Obama official Marie Harf for saying she “doesn’t care” about women being forced to compete against biological males in sports, calling it “not a big problem.”

“Do you want a biological man wrestling a woman?!” McEnany asked. “You don’t believe in science?!!”

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JPMorgan Calls It a ‘Core Holding.’ Most Retirement Accounts Hold Zero

If you’re 55 or older and your IRA has no gold — JPMorgan just made that expensive.

They’ve raised their 2026 gold forecast to $6,300. Laid out a credible path to $8,000. And officially called gold a “core holding” — not a crisis hedge, not a speculation. A core holding.

Here’s why that matters if you’re near retirement:

Most Americans hold less than 1% in gold. When that shifts — even slightly — demand collides with limited supply. Prices don’t drift. They reprice. Fast.

Gold already broke $5,000. Already outperformed the S&P 500 in 2026.

If you’re living off your savings — or will be soon — you don’t get to wait for the second leg up before deciding.

See how Americans 55+ are adding gold to their retirement savings right now.

The free 2026 Info Guide shows you:

Why JPMorgan is calling gold a “core holding” for retirement portfolios

What the $6,300 → $8,000 path means for people near retirement

How to add physical gold to your existing IRA or 401(k) — no penalties, no tax hit, done in days

Click here to see how Americans 55+ are protecting their retirement savings with gold.

Get the Free 2026 Info Guide here »

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Trump shares video of massive US airstrike on Iran ammunition depot in Isfahan using 2,000-pound bunker busters

President Donald Trump shared jaw-dropping video footage Monday of a massive explosion in Iran from a US airstrike on a large ammunition depot in Isfahan, with a US official telling the Wall Street Journal that a “high volume” of 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs was used in the strike. One purported video showed a mushroom cloud forming over the target with the sky turning red-orange from the column of flame.

Why it matters: Isfahan is Iran’s third-most populous city and houses the majority of Tehran’s 60% enriched uranium in facilities deep underground, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, as well as the Isfahan Missile Complex—Iran’s largest missile assembly and production site built with help from North Korea and China in the late 1980s. The complex handles assembly and storage of ballistic missiles and manufacturing of rocket propellants and components, with the US military having previously bombed a nuclear research center there last June during Operation Midnight Hammer.

The strategy: US and Israeli aircraft have repeatedly targeted Iran’s underground missile cities throughout the war, waiting for the regime to deploy missile launchers from the sites before striking, the Journal reported. Some experts believe much of Iran’s missile arsenal is now entombed in the subterranean bases as a result of US and Israeli airstrikes. War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine will hold a press conference on Operation Epic Fury Tuesday morning.

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect’s defense seeks 6-month delay for preliminary hearing, reveals prosecutors will call parents and partner

Attorneys for Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, revealed prosecutors intend to call Robinson’s parents and his roommate/romantic partner Lance Twiggs to testify at the preliminary hearing currently scheduled for May 18. The defense is requesting a minimum six-month delay, saying they received over 600,000 files from prosecutors on March 12 with discovery still incomplete, noting “discovery in this case is incomplete, voluminous, and the processing of it is complex,” with one forensic biology expert saying she’d need six months to review evidence.

Why it matters: Robinson’s defense team is not requesting delay of the April 17 hearing focused on public and media access to future proceedings, including their motion to ban all cameras from the courtroom, where they plan to show evidence of “harmful and prejudicial media coverage of this case thus far.” Judge Tony Graf previously denied a defense motion to remove prosecutors over alleged conflict of interest because a prosecutor’s daughter attended the Utah Valley University event where Kirk was killed, saying the court was “unpersuaded” by arguments of “appearance of bias.”

The charges: Robinson faces multiple charges including aggravated murder, which are death penalty eligible, for allegedly killing Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025 at Turning Point USA’s Utah Valley University event. Graf ruled the defense “has not shown that there is a significant risk that Mr. Gray’s loyalty to his daughter has or will materially limit representation of the state” and “defendant has not demonstrated that his due process rights are compromised by the continued prosecution of this case by the Utah County Attorney’s Office.”

First images revealed of Trump Presidential Library in Miami, featuring golden Trump statue and Air Force One replica

Eric Trump unveiled the first concept design images of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library planned for Miami’s waterfront overlooking Biscayne Bay, designed by Florida-based Bermello, Ajamil & Partners.

The video shows a golden entrance with the presidential seal and “TRUMP” name opening into a foyer featuring a Boeing 747 Air Force One, VH-92A Marine One helicopter, replicas of the White House West Wing Colonnade, Rose Garden, and Oval Office, plus a towering golden statue of Trump in a packed auditorium. Eric Trump said he “poured my heart and soul into this project” over six months, calling it “a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known.”

Why it matters: The library received major fundraising boosts from settlements: $15 million from ABC News’ defamation case, $22 million from Meta over Facebook suspension, $10 million from X, and $16 million from CBS News’ “60 Minutes” editing controversy. The Foundation hopes to raise $1 billion and has already spent $3 million on architecture/engineering, $2 million on building costs, $500,000 on design, and $250,000 on site planning. Florida transferred 2.63 acres valued at $67 million from Miami Dade College after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposal.

Trump announces British royal visit in late April: