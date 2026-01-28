Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out Jessica Tarlov live on Fox News for “jumping to conclusions” about the officers who shot Alex Pretti before an investigation has been concluded while, at the same time, criticizing DHS Sec. Kristi Noem’s quick characterization of Pretti as a “domestic terrorist.”

“Excuse me, we’ve listened to you for 2 minutes!!” McEnany snapped at Tarlov for interrupting her.

Man arrested after assaulting Rep. Ilhan Omar, spraying liquid on her during Minneapolis town hall

The Minneapolis Police Department arrested 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak after he approached Rep. Ilhan Omar while she was speaking at a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday, and appeared to spray a substance on her, video shows.

The man was quickly tackled to the ground as Omar continued speaking, the congresswoman later writing on social media “I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win.”

U.S. Capitol Police pursuing “most serious charges possible”: U.S. Capitol Police said they would be pursuing the “most serious charges possible,” stating “Tonight, a man is in custody after he decided to assault a Member of Congress—an unacceptable decision that will be met with swift justice,” while thanking onsite security and local law enforcement partners and working with federal partners “to see this man faces the most serious charges possible to deter this kind of violence in our society.”

13 arrested after protest turns violent at Minnesota hotel

Several agitators were arrested outside a SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Maple Grove, Minnesota on Monday night where they believed Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino was staying, with Maple Grove police saying the demonstration was declared an unlawful assembly after it “was no longer considered peaceful” when agitators allegedly began damaging property and throwing objects at officers.

Arrestees include law student, nurse, and those with criminal histories: Among those arrested were Jaylynn Marie Rodriguez, a 1L student at University of Minnesota Law School; Freya Ebbesen, a birth assistant and clinic nurse at The Minnesota Birth Center; and Rayna Michelle Alston, who wrote “disrupt disturb resist” on her Instagram biography and promoted a “Nationwide shutdown” on January 30 telling people “No work. No School. No Shopping.”

Some arrestees have serious criminal records: Justin Neal Shelton was arrested on charges of obstructing legal process and had previously pleaded guilty in 2007 to first-degree aggravated robbery after beating up a pregnant woman while trying to steal her car, serving almost five years in prison, while Abraham Nelson Coleman, 45, arrested on charges of damage to property, has been convicted of multiple crimes since 2003 including three counts of theft and three counts of damage to property.

“No Kings 3” protest planned for March 28 with focus on Minnesota, to be “largest protest in history”

Indivisible, a liberal grassroots group that organized two nationwide “No Kings” protests last year, is planning its next large-scale national demonstration on March 28 with a particular focus on Minnesota, which has emerged as ground zero for anti-immigration enforcement demonstrations, with co-executive director Ezra Levin predicting “as many as 9 million people could turn out” and calling it potentially “the largest protest in American history.”

Minnesota became flashpoint after federal agent shootings: Minnesota emerged as a flash point in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown following deployment of roughly 3,000 federal agents—described as the largest single immigration enforcement operation of Trump’s second term—with organizers saying plans were already underway before recent operations but “the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good during encounters with federal agents in recent weeks reshaped the event’s focus.”

Previous protests drew millions across thousands of cities: Last year’s protests unfolded in two nationwide rounds, with organizers claiming more than 7 million people demonstrated during a second round on October 18, 2025, with protests in about 2,700 cities and towns across all 50 states, while the first “No Kings” protests on June 14, 2025 took place in nearly 2,000 locations following unrest tied to federal immigration raids and National Guard and Marine deployments to Los Angeles.

