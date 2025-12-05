PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Kubik's avatar
Karen Kubik
29m

Jess Tarlov has made more people switch off the 5 than any other member. It’s not because she presents another legitimate side like Harold Ford..she makes stuff up soJesse and Greg have to basically knee cap her every time for her lies and gaslighting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nathan paris's avatar
nathan paris
20m

Kayleigh McEnany knows how full of shit Democrats can be. The BS Democrats can spread is unmeasureable and then some, so why not just admit that right up front?

Democrats, You are all full of shit!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture