Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany fired back at Jessica Tarlov for siting the false Washington Post story accusing Pete Hegseth of illegal wrongdoing during a strike on a Venezuelan drug boat.

“Democrats are in search of their next hoax!”

Kash Patel accuses Biden admin of negligence in DC pipe bomb case

FBI Director Kash Patel charged that President Joe Biden’s FBI was guilty of “sheer incompetence or complete intentional negligence” in allowing the DC pipe bomb case to languish for nearly five years before the Thursday arrest of Brian Cole Jr., 30, of Woodbridge, Virginia, who is accused of planting pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committees on January 5, 2021, hours before the Capitol riot.

Trump-era FBI reexamined evidence to crack case: Patel told Fox News that “the prior administration sat on the evidence for four years” with no new evidence produced, but the current FBI led by Deputy Director Dan Bongino “went out to the country, brought in our experts” and reexamined “three million lines of evidence,” including cell phone tower data dumps and geolocational data that wasn’t properly analyzed, asking “Why weren’t all the phone numbers scrubbed? Why weren’t they connected?”

Suspect faces 15-30 years if convicted: Cole, who investigators say started planning the attack in 2019 using bank and cell phone data to link him to production and placement of the bombs, will make an initial court appearance Friday afternoon and faces between 15 and 30 years in prison on the two counts he currently faces, with officials saying more charges are possible.

Congress moves to limit Trump’s military strikes in Caribbean

Lawmakers from both parties are introducing legislation to restrict funding and require congressional approval for Trump administration military operations in the region following intense scrutiny of strikes targeting alleged drug smugglers, including concerns about a controversial Sept. 2 “double-tap” strike that killed survivors from an initial attack, with experts predicting the administration will “shift tactics” to avoid harsh political consequences.

Democrats introduce bills to curb Venezuela military action: Sens. Jeff Merkley and Tim Kaine introduced the Prohibiting Unauthorized Military Action in Venezuela Act of 2025 to bar federal funding for strikes without congressional approval, while Kaine, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, and Rand Paul introduced a war powers resolution to prevent Trump from engaging in hostilities within or against Venezuela, with lawmakers urging release of video footage from the Sept. 2 strike.

Controversy over Hegseth’s alleged “kill them all” order: The Washington Post reported that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth allegedly ordered everyone on board an alleged drug boat to be killed in a Sept. 2 operation, prompting a second strike to eliminate survivors, though the White House disputed this claim and said Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley directed the second strike, with Sen. Tom Cotton saying Bradley was “very clear that he was given no such order.”

Top Senate Democrat “deeply disturbed” after classified briefing: Sen. Jack Reed, top Democrat on Senate Armed Services Committee, said after Bradley’s closed-door Capitol Hill briefing Thursday that “this briefing confirmed my worst fears” and urged Trump to release “complete, unedited footage” of the Sept. 2 strike, saying the Defense Department “has no choice but to release” it as the president agreed, while the Trump administration has conducted at least 21 strikes near Venezuela as part of its anti-drug crusade.

DHS captures dozen criminal illegal immigrants in Minneapolis operation

The Department of Homeland Security announced the arrest of at least 12 criminal illegal immigrants during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, targeting individuals convicted of serious offenses including child sexual assault, domestic violence, and gang activity.

Violent offender profile: Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained five Somali nationals, six Mexican citizens, and one El Salvadoran, with arrestees including Abdulkadir Sharif Abdi—a Somali gang member with convictions for fraud and vehicle theft—plus others convicted of sexually assaulting minors aged 13-15, aggravated assault with weapons, and alien smuggling.

Local leadership criticized: DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blasted sanctuary policies and politicians including former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for enabling “pedophiles, domestic terrorists, and gang members to roam the streets,” declaring ICE agents are risking their lives while elected officials “sit by and do nothing.”

Separate federal charges filed: The Justice Department charged Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, a 28-year-old Somali national, with kidnapping and raping a woman he met on Snapchat after he received no prison time under a May plea deal for two prior sexual assault cases, with Attorney General Pam Bondi warning “there are more charges to come” as investigators match his DNA to unsolved rape cases.

Stephen Smith goes off on traitorous Dem lawmakers for video encouraging troops to disobey Trump

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith stood firm during a heated exchange on “The View” Thursday, criticizing Senator Mark Kelly for appearing in a video encouraging military personnel to refuse unlawful orders from President Trump.