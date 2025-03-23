Kayleigh McEnany sounded off on Jessica Tarlov during a tense Fox News debate for defending the rampant Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome and Tesla boycotts across the country.

Watch Video

Tarlov compared ongoing Tesla boycotts to conservatives boycotting Bud Light for featuring woke transgender messaging in their marketing. “Kid Rock doing target practice with Bud Light cans. People vowing to decimate that brand. And Dylan Mulvaney has much less of an impact on people’s lives than Elon Musk does! So, was that okay, or was that bad too?!”

“Last time I checked, there weren’t conservatives setting Budweiser factories on fire!” McEnany interjected. “There weren’t crazed conservatives keying Budweiser vehicles or trucks!”

“That wasn’t happening but look at this!” she added, pointing to the screen showing footage of a Tesla dealership in Las Vegas buring to the ground after being set on fire by anti-Elon Musk arsonists.

“I mean, Elon Musk rescues 2 astronauts who were up there for 286 days and this is how he’s thanked?!!” McEnany continued. “We’ll light your businesses on fire?! He triggers the left so much!”

Watch McEnany explode at Tarlov right here:

Watch Video

Presented By Birch Gold

A Message from Donald Trump Jr...

The World’s Most Well-Connected Bankers Are RUSHING To Accumulate Physical Gold

Donald Trump Jr. here with an urgent message. Central banks around the world are sending a clear warning. They're buying TONS of gold to store in their vaults.

In fact, they've purchased more gold in the last three years than any other period in history.

Why Are Banks Making Such Aggressive Moves? Because they're actively preparing for a world where the dollar is no longer the global reserve currency.

Meanwhile, most Americans remain exposed to the dollar's decline.

The good news? You can protect your savings the same way they are!

A Gold IRA lets you shield your IRA or 401(k) from the dollar's decline while maintaining all your tax advantages.

My trusted friends at Birch Gold Group can show you how to convert your existing retirement into physical gold. Want to see how?

Click here to get your FREE Info Kit on Gold IRAs

Remember: Central banks have access to information most people never see. When they all move toward gold at the same time, it's not a coincidence — it's a warning.

Take action now to protect your retirement before it’s too late. This free info kit on gold explains how to do that.

Get My Free Info Kit

Resurfaced: JD Vance BURNS Democrat clown Tim Walz so bad they have to cut his mic...

Watch JD Vance utterly humiliate Democrat clown Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate, during their decisive debate before the 2024 election.

Vance wrecked him so bad, CBS had to cut his mic…

Watch Video

President Trump called Walz a “loser” this week for suggesting he could beat up most Trump supporters.

"Well, he's a loser. Yeah. No, I think so. He lost an election," Trump said Friday, speaking to reporters from the White House. "He played a part. You know, usually a vice president doesn't play a part. They say. I think Tim played a part. I think he was so bad that he hurt her. But she hurt herself. And Joe hurt them both. They didn't have a great group, but I would probably put him at the bottom of the group."

In their debate, Vance called out Walz for the Biden administration’s CBP1 App loophole which allowed illegal migrants to apply for legal asylum in the U.S. easier than ever before, circumventing the legal immigration process.

“That is the facilitation of illegal immigration by our own leadership!” Vance said before CBS silenced his microphone.

Watch the tense moment here:

Watch Video

WATCH: DOGE Officer CONFRONTS lazy government employees: "What did you do last week?"

Support PolitiBrawl’s mission to confront the radical left in the belly of the beast. Become a paid subscriber today!

Watch our latest DOGE Patrol video, where we confronted anti-Elon Musk protesters in Washington D.C. while dressed as a DOGE Officer. Thank you and enjoy the chaos!

Watch Video