Kayleigh McEnany shut down former Obama spokesperson Marie Harf during a tense Fox News clash, calling her out for refusing to admit the Democrat Party has a serious problem with radical socialist and anti-Israel candidates taking power.

“You’re looking at AOC winning the Democrat primary, socialism is the way forward for your party, 66% of Democrats say it, and until you reckon with it, we’re having a socialist takeover of a party that represents half the country!!” McEnany snapped at Harf.

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John Fetterman blasts “dirtbag left” but stops short of leaving Democratic Party

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman sharply criticized the DSA candidates who swept New York congressional primaries Tuesday, calling primary winner Darializa Avila Chevalier “deeply disturbed” and declaring the Democratic Party had become “an orgy of socialism.” Despite his disgust, Fetterman stopped short of announcing a party switch, saying his votes and views wouldn’t change regardless of his affiliation.

Fetterman has repeatedly broken with his party, supporting Trump’s Iran war stance and being the sole Democrat backing the administration on a War Powers resolution that sparked a shouting match at a Senate lunch. His independent streak hasn’t boosted his standing at home — a recent Suffolk University poll shows his favorability at just 24%, compared to a 43% unfavorable rating.

The ideological threat is now local. A self-described democratic socialist won a Philadelphia House primary and is already being discussed as a potential 2028 primary challenger to Fetterman.

WATCH: Liberal California State Sen. Scott Weiner shouted out of transgender protest

Bill Maher tells Vance his 2028 vote is “in play” as Democrats slide left

HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher told Vice President JD Vance Friday that his 2028 presidential vote is no longer guaranteed for Democrats, warning that the party’s drift toward democratic socialism, anti-capitalism, and what he described as obsession with Israel could push him toward the Republican column. Maher said he has always voted for whoever he believed was the better candidate rather than along party lines.

Maher complained that prominent Democrats — including NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Kamala Harris, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — have repeatedly declined invitations to appear on his program, while Republicans consistently show up. “It’s the people I vote for who won’t talk to me,” he said.

On Iran, Vance argued the US wins regardless of whether a final nuclear deal is reached, noting Iran’s military capabilities have already been significantly degraded. Maher predicted the 2028 GOP nominee would be either Vance or Marco Rubio.

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