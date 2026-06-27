Kayleigh McEnany CALLS OUT smug Democrat live on Fox for ignoring alarming rise of socialism in her party
"These are socialists and in most cases antisemites,... until you reckon with it, we have a socialist takeover of a party that represents half the country!!"
Kayleigh McEnany shut down former Obama spokesperson Marie Harf during a tense Fox News clash, calling her out for refusing to admit the Democrat Party has a serious problem with radical socialist and anti-Israel candidates taking power.
“You’re looking at AOC winning the Democrat primary, socialism is the way forward for your party, 66% of Democrats say it, and until you reckon with it, we’re having a socialist takeover of a party that represents half the country!!” McEnany snapped at Harf.
Watch all hell break loose on Fox News:
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John Fetterman blasts “dirtbag left” but stops short of leaving Democratic Party
Democrat Sen. John Fetterman sharply criticized the DSA candidates who swept New York congressional primaries Tuesday, calling primary winner Darializa Avila Chevalier “deeply disturbed” and declaring the Democratic Party had become “an orgy of socialism.” Despite his disgust, Fetterman stopped short of announcing a party switch, saying his votes and views wouldn’t change regardless of his affiliation.
Fetterman has repeatedly broken with his party, supporting Trump’s Iran war stance and being the sole Democrat backing the administration on a War Powers resolution that sparked a shouting match at a Senate lunch. His independent streak hasn’t boosted his standing at home — a recent Suffolk University poll shows his favorability at just 24%, compared to a 43% unfavorable rating.
The ideological threat is now local. A self-described democratic socialist won a Philadelphia House primary and is already being discussed as a potential 2028 primary challenger to Fetterman.
WATCH: Liberal California State Sen. Scott Weiner shouted out of transgender protest
Bill Maher tells Vance his 2028 vote is “in play” as Democrats slide left
HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher told Vice President JD Vance Friday that his 2028 presidential vote is no longer guaranteed for Democrats, warning that the party’s drift toward democratic socialism, anti-capitalism, and what he described as obsession with Israel could push him toward the Republican column. Maher said he has always voted for whoever he believed was the better candidate rather than along party lines.
Maher complained that prominent Democrats — including NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Kamala Harris, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — have repeatedly declined invitations to appear on his program, while Republicans consistently show up. “It’s the people I vote for who won’t talk to me,” he said.
On Iran, Vance argued the US wins regardless of whether a final nuclear deal is reached, noting Iran’s military capabilities have already been significantly degraded. Maher predicted the 2028 GOP nominee would be either Vance or Marco Rubio.
Even the Democratic party. Is now falling victim to their own schemes with the Democratic Socialists. They stand there with Dum looks while being interviewed and their sphincters knotted like pretzels and dumb grins not quite grasping the reality that they are screwed. Even Bernie the millionaire is making speeches with the look on his face thinking I'm next, he actually has that unsure quiver in his lips thinking I was suppose to be on top of this pile but they are coming after me this wasn't my plan. He's outdated on the agenda now. He's a new victim.
I've prayed for God to get rid of the Democrats their party is lost and needs to be gone. He God is doing it. But now the young suckers and useful idiots voting in the socialists are going to have to fight when they realize they've been had by the liars that bought them. Because the giveaways will stop when the powerbrokers get what they want. They haven't read history in fact most have quit reading period. Bad mistake. Who was it that said from the inside. Look it up! People better vote correct for freedom or it will be their blood….