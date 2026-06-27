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Even the Democratic party. Is now falling victim to their own schemes with the Democratic Socialists. They stand there with Dum looks while being interviewed and their sphincters knotted like pretzels and dumb grins not quite grasping the reality that they are screwed. Even Bernie the millionaire is making speeches with the look on his face thinking I'm next, he actually has that unsure quiver in his lips thinking I was suppose to be on top of this pile but they are coming after me this wasn't my plan. He's outdated on the agenda now. He's a new victim.

I've prayed for God to get rid of the Democrats their party is lost and needs to be gone. He God is doing it. But now the young suckers and useful idiots voting in the socialists are going to have to fight when they realize they've been had by the liars that bought them. Because the giveaways will stop when the powerbrokers get what they want. They haven't read history in fact most have quit reading period. Bad mistake. Who was it that said from the inside. Look it up! People better vote correct for freedom or it will be their blood….

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