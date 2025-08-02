PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Hummel's avatar
Allen Hummel
1h

Each and every Democrat is the MOST intolerable. I detest them all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ken warfle's avatar
Ken warfle
1m

More nonsensical, Democrat word-salad sprinkled with black salad dressing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture