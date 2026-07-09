Katie Pavlich didn’t hold back against National Democratic Socialists of America Co-Chair Ashik Siddique during a fiery interview, exposing him live for just how extreme he and his party’s candidates really are.

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WATCH: I confronted Communists protesting America on the 4th of July

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Apple Price Hikes Reveal Mode’s Big Opportunity

Apple will potentially raise prices on Macs and iPads by $200 or more, another reminder that the devices we rely on keep getting more expensive.

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DISCLOSURES:

Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com.

Mode Mobile received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

Mode revenue and EBITDA numbers include full year revenue and EBITDA of businesses acquired by Mode Mobile in 2025.

US strikes 90 Iranian targets overnight as Gulf states face missile attacks

The US military struck roughly 90 targets inside Iran Wednesday, dramatically escalating the conflict after President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire effectively over. CENTCOM said the strikes targeted Iranian military infrastructure tied to missile, drone, and maritime threats following Tehran’s continued attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by warning of “grave consequences” for US allies involved in the operation.

The renewed fighting immediately rattled energy markets, sending oil prices higher and raising fears the conflict could spread further across the Persian Gulf. Iranian forces launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes against US positions in the region, while Gulf states issued safety advisories amid the escalating exchange.

Kuwait intercepted three ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and ten hostile drones in its airspace Thursday morning, with debris from the interceptions causing material damage across multiple locations and injuring one person. Kuwaiti armed forces remain on heightened alert.

Graham Platner suspends Maine senate campaign after sexual assault allegation

Graham Platner suspended his Maine Senate campaign Wednesday, two days after former girlfriend Jenny Racicot publicly accused him of raping her in 2021. Platner denied all allegations, insisting his suspension was not an admission of guilt but a response to losing key structural support from party leaders and the DSCC, which had vowed to withhold investment if he remained on the ballot.

The collapse of Platner’s campaign was rapid and total. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DSCC chair Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ro Khanna, and NYC Mayor Mamdani all called on him to exit. Khanna and Ruben Gallego rescinded their endorsements Monday after standing by Platner through earlier controversies including a Nazi-linked tattoo, explicit social media posts, and allegations of mistreating former partners.

Maine Democrats now face a compressed timeline to select a replacement nominee. Former Gov. Janet Mills, who dropped out in April, had previously signaled she may re-enter the race.

Erika Kirk demands right to view all evidence in Tyler Robinson hearing

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika and his parents filed a legal motion Wednesday demanding that all evidence admitted during Tyler Robinson’s preliminary hearing be displayed in real time for everyone lawfully present in the courtroom. The family argued they traveled to Provo and sat through three days of proceedings only to find themselves unable to view certain exhibits, including a 4K video of Kirk’s shooting.