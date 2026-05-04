Katie Miller called out CNN’s Abby Phillip during a heated live shouting match, calling her a hypocrite for criticizing conservative podcasters when she’s guilty of the same act: platforming extremists.

“You host people on your show all the time who call my husband and myself a Nazi!!” Miller confronted Phillip. “Do you believe by husband is a Nazi?!!”

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The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

Secret Service responds to officer-involved shooting blocks from White House near National Mall

Secret Service personnel responded to an officer-involved shooting Monday a few blocks south of the White House after what appeared to be “a confrontation with an armed individual,” according to a Secret Service spokesperson. “One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown,” the agency said in a statement.

White House journalists locked down during incident : Journalists at the White House were ushered into the briefing room for a safety lockdown as law enforcement responded, with video posted on social media showing some reporters running to get off the North Lawn and inside the building. Footage from the scene showed dozens of Secret Service officers and National Guard members in the area with sidewalks roped off in yellow police tape.

Trump event continued as scheduled: An event with President Trump and small business owners went on as planned, with Trump not addressing the shooting. The incident comes just over a week after Cole Allen allegedly ran through a Secret Service checkpoint during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner armed with a shotgun, trying to shoot members of the administration.

Judge apologizes to WHCD shooting suspect Cole Allen over jail conditions, criticizes solitary confinement

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui apologized to Cole Allen, accused of attempting to assassinate President Trump, telling him in court “Whatever you’ve been through, I apologize for the prior week” after grilling jail officials over Allen being held in solitary confinement.

Jail officials placed Allen on temporary suicide watch requiring 24-hour placement in a padded cell, measures Faruqui called “punitive and not based on any known medical assessment.”

Judge compares treatment to January 6 defendants : Faruqui, who has overseen January 6 cases, said Allen was being housed in “more extreme conditions and treated more severely” than those defendants, who were held in a lower restriction area called the Central Treatment Facility. “The Jan. 6 defendants all were moved to the CTF,” Faruqui said. “Pardons may erase convictions but they do not erase history…He’s being treated differently than anyone I’ve ever observed.”

Faruqui’s background and previous DOJ clash: Seven months ago, Faruqui reportedly claimed the DOJ had lost credibility under Trump, prompting US Attorney Jeanine Pirro to fire back: “Judge Faruqui has never really met someone with an illegal gun that he hasn’t felt some compassion for.”

Rudy Giuliani is recovering after being hospitalized for pneumonia

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Rep. Debbie Dingell declines to endorse Maine Democrat Platner amid rape comment controversy, says “we’ll have to see”

Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell declined during a Saturday CNN interview to say whether she would support Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, telling the host “We’re going to have to see what happens in Maine” when asked if he’s “an appropriate person to represent the Democratic Party.”