FBI Director Kash Patel clashed with Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell over then number of times President Donald Trump’s name allegedly appears in the Epstein Files.

“Why don’t you focus on reducing violent crime in this country and the number of pedophiles that are illegally harbored in your sanctuary cities in California?!! I’ll work with you on that!!!” Patel exploded at Swalwell.

Patel didn’t fall for his trap… Watch the revealing exchange here:

President Trump greets UK royal family amidst rallies breaking out

President Trump arrived at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for his second state visit to Britain, receiving a ceremonial welcome from long time friend King Charles III. The visist solidifies Trump as the first president to be invited for two state visits by the British monarch.

The lavish welcome included a 41-gun salute, military procession with 120 horses and 1,300 servicemen, and performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla host Trump and first lady Melania Trump for the two-day visit, which features a state banquet for 150 guests and accommodations at Windsor Castle while Buckingham Palace undergoes renovations through 2027.

"My relationship is very good with the U.K., and Charles, as you know, who’s now king, is my friend," Trump told the U.K. Standard ahead of the planned visit.

Outside of Parliament Square Wednesday, a group of protesters gathered in a "‘Trump Not Welcome’ rally Wednesday.

The visit includes a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, with Trump expected to lay a wreath at her tomb in St George's Chapel, and concludes Thursday with meetings between the president and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Federal prosecutors present key evidence in Trump assassination attempt trial

The federal case against Ryan Routh, charged with attempting to kill President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course, continued Wednesday with critical witness testimony as the proceedings entered their eighth day.

New witnesses set to take the stand, including the alleged gun seller. Ronnie Jay Oxendine is set to testify today about reportedly providing Routh with the weapon central to the case. Several FBI personnel are also set to appear, including digital evidence specialist Laura E. Haller and task force member Patrick M. Lantry.

Digital communications and forensic evidence dominated Tuesday's court session. Investigators presented text messages and WhatsApp communications allegedly from Routh's confiscated phones, including statements expressing animosity toward Trump with phrases like "I hate him… shan't get elected again." FBI forensic specialists testified that DNA analysis connected Routh to various items found at what prosecutors describe as a concealed shooting position, including weaponry, a bag, and protective gear.

Judge Aileen Cannon controlled courtroom proceedings while Routh represents himself. The Trump-appointed judge pressured government attorneys to simplifify questioning and stopping Routh’s disruptions. Legal experts expect prosecutors to complete their presentation by Friday, after which Routh will have the opportunity to call defense witnesses next week.

The September 2024 incident occurred while Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf facility, marking one of the most serious alleged threats against the president in recent memory.

Bill Ackman fires back at Candace Owens theory of Charlie Kirk/Israel blackmail

Billionaire Bill Ackman published WhatsApp messages with Charlie Kirk showing friendly exchanges, including dinner invitations with their wives, to refute Candace Owens' allegations that he staged a Hamptons "intervention" to blackmail Kirk over Israel policy.

Denies threatening or pressuring Kirk: Ackman explicitly stated he "never threatened Charlie Kirk, Turning Point or anyone associated with him" and "never blackmailed anyone," while clarifying the Hamptons event was held at a hotel, not his house, and involved no NDAs or secret agreements.

Reveals Kirk's own complaints about pro-Israel pressure: Ackman disclosed that Kirk had complained to him that "some pro-Israel advocates view any criticism of Israel as antisemitic" and both agreed this perspective was wrong, contradicting claims of Ackman pressuring Kirk on Israel issues.

Disputes Tucker Carlson disinvitation claims: Ackman denied reports that he pressured Kirk to rescind Tucker Carlson's invitation to events, stating he only asked why Carlson had attacked him and that Kirk thought Ackman's response was "a great one."

Owens dismisses response as propaganda: Candace Owens rejected Ackman's evidence, calling The New York Post "a propagandist outfit for Israel" and refusing to participate in what she termed "another predictable, radical-Zionist hit piece," while claiming an "awakening of the masses" about the "occupied state of our nation."

Candace Owen’s claims can be seen in her podcast episode responding to the Charlie Kirk’s assassination investigation, here:

