PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kar Howard's avatar
Kar Howard
15m

Do you remember what Patel said BEFORE being nominated to FBI?

Patel said that the FBI director has the Epstein files and is refusing to release them.

Now in a Senate hearing, it’s excuses, rude interruptions (like literally saying the alphabet), and repeating rehearsed phrases over and over to waste time.

Patel was not at all professional like previous FBI directors. It’s sad to see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kar Howard's avatar
Kar Howard
22m

Patel is using your tax dollars and FBI jets to fly to his home in Vegas and to see his girlfriend. He doesn’t want to move. Could be that he also is not sure how long he will last at the FBI.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture