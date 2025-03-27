FBI Director Kash Patel humiliated an angry Democrat congresswoman after she scolded him for not launching an immediate FBI investigation into the Trump administration’s Signal app leak to The Atlantic.

“The FBI will call the balls and strikes, not you!!” Patel told Democrat Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, shutting down her aggressive questioning.

How she reacted is totally embarrassing for her…

Watch Video

Houlahan began grilling Patel on if the FBI should open an investigation into the leak.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Patel said blankly.

“You’re the Director of the FBI, you don’t believe it’s appropriate to comment on that?!” Houlahan asked.

“There’s a process in place, there’s and ongoing litigation and the National Security Council is reviewing this matter,…” Patel explained then getting interrupted.

“The idea that you don’t have an opinion on this at this point is frustrating!” the congresswoman snapped.

Patel fired back, “No it’s not! I’m not going to prejudge any matter, and the men and women of the FBI will call the balls and strikes, not you!”

Houlahan tried to continue as her time ran out, then threw a fit when the chairman refused to let her continue. Watch the intense clash here:

Watch Video

