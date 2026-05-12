Kash Patel humiliated Democrat phony Sen. Chris Van Hollen with an utterly savage comeback after he accused Patel of having a drinking problem during a Senate hearing, Tuesday.

"The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging rapist was you!” Patel blasted the Democrat. “The only individual in this room that has been drinking on taxpayer dime during the day is YOU!”

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Joy Behar scorched online after claiming Trump wants “toddler white nationalists”

“The View” co-host Joy Behar sparked backlash on social media after declaring Trump wants to create a generation of “toddler white nationalists” during Tuesday’s broadcast while criticizing administration cuts to USAID programs.

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with the term “Trump babies” suggests the president “wants American-born, white children.”

X users slammed the segment as “toxic and divisive,” with one writing “It continues to blow my mind that ABC network allows this on their air” and another saying “These women are so vile, people should stop watching this kind of shows, they only create divisions.”

Trump warns US-Iran ceasefire has “1% chance” of survival as nuclear talks stall

President Donald Trump told reporters Monday the ceasefire is “on massive life support” after rejecting an Iranian proposal that delayed nuclear program negotiations while focusing on ending the U.S. blockade, saying “I have a plan. Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.” Trump said U.S. officials believe Iran previously agreed to relinquish enriched uranium stockpiles but the regime’s latest response omitted any reference to the issue, suggesting Tehran’s position may have shifted.

Military analysts outline escalation path if diplomacy fails : Retired Army Col. Seth Krummrich told Fox News negotiations face deep mistrust with “neither side trust[ing] each other at all,” while retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula said any renewed conflict would become “a contest for escalation control” targeting Iran’s ballistic missiles, air defenses, maritime assets, IRGC infrastructure and nuclear facilities to deny Tehran “the tools it uses to escalate.”

The U.S. struck Iran’s Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas Thursday after Iran fired 15 missiles at UAE’s Fujairah Port, though officials insisted the operation didn’t restart the war.

Experts warn seizing Iranian uranium would be “extreme risk” operation: Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery said Washington should “squeeze them for at least another three to six weeks” economically before broadening military action, though Trump has warned the U.S. could target electric plants, oil infrastructure and export hubs like Kharg Island if talks fail.

ICE uncovers massive fraud in foreign student work program, finds empty buildings claiming hundreds of employees

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons announced Tuesday that investigators discovered extensive fraud in the Optional Practical Training program, which permits international students to gain work experience in their academic fields while residing in the U.S.

What they found: Federal agents visiting supposed employment locations found vacant buildings purportedly housing hundreds of workers, residential properties with no business operations despite being listed as job sites, and companies sharing addresses without actual leases—prompting Lyons to warn the scheme represents just “the tip of the iceberg” in what he called an “uncontrolled guest worker pipeline.”

North Texas investigation reveals suspicious employer networks, Houston “pay to stay” scheme : Last week’s sweep of 18 north Texas locations uncovered clusters of businesses operating from the same complexes with nearly identical online presences and overlapping management yet claiming independence from each other, according to Homeland Security Investigations Acting Executive Associate Director John Condon. Houston agents identified a company charging students secretly to help them illegally maintain visa status, while a New Jersey business supposedly supporting over 150 foreign workers couldn’t provide basic information about their identities or job duties.

Lyons vows prosecutions for “deliberate, coordinated, and criminal” activity: The ICE director described the fraud as systematic and intentional, promising increased scrutiny at overseas consulates for trafficking, forced labor and document fraud among student visa applicants. Many fraudulent employers showed warning signs including tax debts, lawsuit judgments and contract violations, with some students never actually reporting to jobs they claimed.

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