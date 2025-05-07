FBI Director Kash Patel tore Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean apart after she chose to pick a fight and accuse him of perjury in front of congress.

This was personal…

Watch Video

“You’ve shown yourself unfit to lead this important agency!” Dean told Patel, before actually having the audacity to accuse him of politically weaponizing the FBI against Democrats. “I was an impeachment manager for President Trump’s 2nd impeachment. It was a sad, solemn duty,… when can I, a former impeachment manager, expect the FBI at my door?”

“You know who was targeted by a weaponized FBI, me!” Patel said, before clarifying that he does not have a political enemies list, nor does his book mention one. “You should read the book!”

Dean scolded Patel for defending January 6 political prisoners before accusing him of committing perjury during his senate confirmation hearing.

“You repeatedly denied having any involvement in the firing of FBI officials who engaged in the prosecution against Jan 6 insurrectionists,… whom you referred to as ‘political prisoners.’” Dean said mockingly. “Since then, multiple whistleblowers have come forward and we know that you likely committed perjury!”

Dean elaborated, “At the same hearing, you claimed you were not familiar with Stew Peters, and anti-semitic Holocaust-denier, despite the fact that you appeared on Mr. Peters’ podcast 8 separate times,… My second question is, should we worry more about your memory or your veracity?!”

“We should worry more about your lack of candor!!” Patel fired back at the Democrat, daring her to produce proof that he lied about anything. “You’re accusing me of committing perjury?! Tell the American people how I broke the law and committed a felony! Have the audacity to actually put the facts forward instead of lying for political banter so you can have a 20 second donation hit!!”

Watch Patel refuse to back down to the Democrat congresswoman’s bold accusation:

Watch Video

All HELL breaks loose on CNN when anti-woke journalist YELLS at Democrats for defending illegal gangbangers

Newsweek editor Batya Ungar-Sargon exploded at CNN Democrats during a loud debate for caring more about illegal gangbangers and criminals than American citizens.

“The energy in defense of these gangbangers, the way that that looks to average Americans is insane!!” Ungar-Sargon said, having to scream over several interruptions from other panelists.

Watch Video

“Do you know why that triggers me?!” podcast host Van Lathan interjected. “That triggers me because I come from a place where a whole bunch of people, they’re American citizens but they’re thrown away, because they might have committed crimes, because they got in trouble when they were young!”

“You should be angriest!!” Ungar-Sargon fired back. “That they care about the gangbangers and not those people!”

Lathan responded, “No, what I care about is that there is a system of laws that is supposed to protect the due process of those people, and that has to matter!”

“I am angry about that!” Ungar-Sargon shouted. “I am angry that there are black people in prison that didn’t get due process! I don’t know why the Democrats are not angry about that.”

Another pundit chimed in, asking “so why is it okay for anybody else to not get due process?”

“Because they are not citizens!! We do not owe them the same thing!” she exclaimed. “It has to mean something to be an American!”

Watch Video

