White House Press Sec Karoline Leavitt snapped at a reporter for claiming that the Trump administration is designating individuals as gang members simply by their tattoos and other superficial criteria.

Three months into the Trump administration, Karoline Leavitt has proven herself to be fit for the impossible role of Press Secretary, verbally slaughtering reporters and setting the record straight on the media’s spinning and false claims. Comparable to Kayleigh McEnany and Kellyanne Conway, two other Trump representatives known for their scrappiness and willingness to take the gloves off and throw down with reporters, Leavitt has not shied away from a single confrontation in the press room or on the White House lawn yet.

It would be understandable if reporters were scared of her. The reporter who asked this question is now if he wasn’t before…

He told Leavitt that one could get classified as a gang member “by simply having certain symbols or tattoos” and “wearing certain streetwear brands,… That alone is enough to get someone classified as TDA and sent to El Salvador,” the reporter explained.

“That’s not true,” Leavitt fired back.

“According to this document it is!” the reporter followed up.

“According to the Department of Homeland Security and the agents, have you talkjed to the agents who have been putting their life on the line to detain these foreign terrorists?!” Leavitt asked. “TDA is a vicious gang who has taken the lives of American women!”

“Shame on you and shame on the mainstream media for trying to cover for these individuals!” Leavitt exploded at the journalist. “And you are questioning the credibility of these agents who are putting their life on the line to protect your life and the life of everybody in this group and everybody across the country!!”

Leavitt added one more truthbomb before moving on, “They finally have a president who is allowing them to do their jobs and God bless them for doing it!”

An ACLU filing from last week allegedly revealed that the Trump administration is using a scoring system named "Alien Enemies Act: Alien Enemy Validation Guide," to identify TDA gang members and designate individuals for deportation.

Tattoo symbolism and other personal associations are some of the criteria listed in the filing but by no means is it the only criteria for TDA designation. Prior criminal activity, court records and or law enforcement records connecting an individual to the gang, as well as financial transactions and phone records revealing gang connection or other criminal activities are more indicators being used to identify TDA affiliation, according to the filing.

Watch Karoline Leavitt give this reporter hell for asking his misleading question:

