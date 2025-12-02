White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt shut down a moralizing liberal reporter who asked, in response to President Donald Trump’s new third world migration pause, if it was in America’s interest to continue to save refugees because we all come from immigrants at some point in our ancestry.

Karoline's answer was absolutely SAVAGE!

Kristi Noem recommends “full travel ban” after DC shooting

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday she recommended to President Trump a “full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies,” following the fatal shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday by an Afghan national who entered the country in 2021.

Trump administration cracks down on Afghan immigration: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services indefinitely paused processing of immigration requests from Afghans on Wednesday after the shooting by Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered via a program for those who assisted the U.S. during its two-decade war in Afghanistan, with U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, dying from her wounds Thursday while U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in serious condition.

Green card review expanded to 19 countries: USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said Thursday the agency is reexamining green cards from 19 countries of concern per presidential direction, based on a June White House memo restricting migration from Afghanistan, Burundi, Chad, Congo, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Myanmar, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela and Yemen, with DHS saying the full list of countries impacted by Noem’s recommendation will be revealed soon.

Don’t Miss It!

Reporter CONFRONTS anti-ICE mob with basic questions | What happens next is pathetic...

Nikki Haley’s son blasts GOP for ignoring Gen-Z

Nalin Haley, son of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, criticized Republican leadership Monday for failing to address unemployment and affordability crises devastating young Americans despite doing everything expected of them.

Congressional critique: The Gen Z conservative activist told “Fox & Friends” that GOP leaders haven’t acknowledged problems facing young people, calling Congress “nothing more than a glorified nursing home” where members “either don’t know the problems that we’re facing or they’re ignoring them”

Employment and education crisis: Haley reported one-third of recent college graduates are unemployed, revealing his entire friend group from prestigious schools remains jobless as they compete with foreign workers accepting half their salary and artificial intelligence, asking “how can we compete with that?”

Housing market nightmare: First-time homebuyer age has surged to an all-time high of 40 compared to 33 just five years ago, according to National Association of Realtors data, with Haley noting his parents’ late-90s house purchased for $90,000 is now worth over $400,000.

Haley proposed banning H-1B visas to prioritize American workers, ending housing subsidies for illegal immigrants in favor of first-time homebuyer assistance, and blocking corporations and the Chinese Communist Party from purchasing entire neighborhoods.

Bipartisan House Coalition pushes criminal justice database to combat federal overreach

An unusual alliance of conservative Freedom Caucus members and progressive Democrats is advancing legislation to create a database of federal criminal laws, aiming to address what they view as government regulation turning ordinary Americans into criminals.