Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

By Rudy Giuliani

As someone who has had the distinct pleasure of knowing Karoline Leavitt personally, I can say with absolute certainty that no one works harder for President Donald J. Trump than she does. In the first 100 days of Trump’s triumphant return to the White House, Karoline, as White House Press Secretary, has proven herself a force of nature—a beacon of strength, clarity, and unapologetic patriotism. In a sea of exceptional talent within Trump’s cabinet and staff, Karoline stands second to none, delivering unparalleled performance, undeniable results, and a steely resolve against the mainstream media’s relentless onslaught of lies and deception.

From the moment she stepped into the press room, Karoline has been a warrior for the America First movement. She doesn’t just hold the line—she advances it, fearlessly confronting a press corps determined to distort the truth. The mainstream media, with their billionaire puppet masters pulling the strings, have made it their mission to demonize President Trump and his agenda. But Karoline Leavitt is their worst nightmare: a sharp, principled, and unflappable communicator who refuses to let their narratives go unchallenged.

Take CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, for example. Time and again, Collins storms into the briefing room, armed with loaded questions and a smug demeanor, ready to twist the Trump administration’s actions into something sinister. She interrupts, she badgers, she contorts—all in service of her network’s agenda to mislead its audience and undermine the will of the American people. But Karoline doesn’t flinch. With poise and precision, she dismantles Collins’ falsehoods, exposing the reporter’s bias and leaving her floundering. Collins may think she’s clever, but she’s no match for Karoline’s command of the facts and her unshakable loyalty to the truth. Each briefing is a masterclass in how to handle a hostile press, and Karoline is the professor.

(Continued)

What makes Karoline so remarkable is not just her skill but her heart. She represents the new generation of Americans—young, bold, and fiercely dedicated to defending this nation from enemies foreign and domestic. At a time when our country faces unprecedented challenges, from globalist elites eroding our sovereignty to domestic radicals pushing division, Karoline is a shining example of what our future holds. She brings energy, conviction, and an unwavering commitment to the principles that make America great. Her work ethic is unmatched, her loyalty to President Trump unquestionable, and her ability to cut through the media’s noise nothing short of extraordinary.

Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

In these first 100 days, we’ve seen Trump’s vision take shape: a booming economy, secure borders, and a foreign policy that puts America first. Karoline has been the voice of that vision, ensuring the American people hear the truth about this administration’s achievements. Whether she’s touting historic job growth, debunking lies about immigration policy, or exposing the hypocrisy of the left, Karoline delivers with clarity and courage. She’s not just a press secretary—she’s a patriot who understands the stakes of this fight.

I’ve seen a lot of talent in my years in public service, but Karoline Leavitt is in a league of her own. She’s a reminder that the America First movement isn’t just about one man—it’s about a new generation rising to reclaim our nation’s greatness. As President Trump leads us forward, Karoline will continue to be his fiercest advocate, a tireless defender of truth, and an inspiration to millions. To Karoline, I say: Keep fighting. America is watching, and we’re proud.

