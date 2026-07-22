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Percey Blakeney's avatar
Percey Blakeney
9m

On that computer glitch:

- IF it were just a glitch, the contractor who wrote the PROGRAM would be sued for the damages the corporation caused, and for failure to perform on the contract.

- In the end, the computer did what it was told to do. It can do nothing else.

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