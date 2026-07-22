Trump Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt went scorched earth on a liberal reporter for suggesting illegal immigrants are not receiving government healthcare simply because it’s already illegal.

“Are you denying that Medicaid money has never gone to illegal aliens?!!” Leavitt pressed the reporter, before thoroughly dismantling her claim with cold hard facts.

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Pete Hegseth explodes at Democrats for “political cowardice,” refusing to fund the troops

War Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in a heated exchange with Sen. Gary Peters Tuesday during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, pushing back on Democratic accusations that the administration lacks a coherent strategy to end the Iran war. Peters accused Hegseth of leaving the US in a worse position than when the conflict began in February, demanding to know when leadership would materialize.

Hegseth turned the attack back on Democrats, accusing them of refusing to fund the military while simultaneously criticizing its performance. He argued partisan opposition to the administration’s policies had starved the Defense Department of resources, and blamed the Biden administration for neglecting hypersonic missile technology and leaving the military in a state of bureaucratic stagnation.

The confrontation came as Congress weighs the administration’s record $1.5 trillion defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 — a dramatic increase from the roughly $900 billion allocated in 2026 — while the Iran war’s cost has already exceeded $80 billion.

Fourth US soldier killed in Iran identified , strikes enter 11th night

The Pentagon identified Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York, as a fourth American service member believed killed in the July 17 Iranian missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Rampersad had been listed as missing before her status was updated to presumed deceased. The total number of US service members killed since the Iran war began now stands at 18.

US Central Command conducted strikes against Iran for an 11th consecutive night Tuesday, targeting military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and logistics infrastructure. CENTCOM said the campaign is focused on degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels over the past three months.

Trump announces one-for-one retaliation policy against Iranian shipping attacks

President Donald Trump announced a new escalation doctrine Tuesday, pledging to destroy one Iranian bridge or power plant — including those near Tehran — for every weapon Iran fires at ships in the Strait of Hormuz. The policy is more specific than previous threats, establishing a clear tit-for-tat retaliation ladder rather than broader warnings of general destruction.