White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt immediately came back from maternity leave to confront the media following the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life, Saturday evening.

To put it bluntly… she tore them a new one for their relentless hyperbolic rhetoric villainizing Trump that “inspires violence” among people “who are already mentally ill.”

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Trump STOPS interview after DISGUSTING question - Makes reporter regret it...

President Donald Trump halted an interview with 60 Minutes after the reporter quoted disgusting accusations from the manifesto of alleged would-be assassin Cole Allen, turning them back on Trump.

“I knew you were going to read that,… You’re a disgrace!” Trump fired back at the reporter.

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Alleged WHCD shooter arraigned on Federal assassination attempt charges

Thirty-one-year-old Cole Allen, accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, was arraigned in federal court in Washington, D.C., facing three serious charges including terrorism.

Federal Court arraignment held: Cole Allen was arraigned Monday in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on charges of attempt to assassinate the President, transporting firearm across state lines and discharge of firearm.

Serious charges filed against: Allen faces up to life imprisonment for attempt to assassinate the President, up to ten years for transporting firearm and mandatory minimum ten years for discharge of firearm during a crime of violence.

Preventative detention requested: Prosecutors asked the court to preventatively detain Mr. Allen as he has been charged with a federal crime of terrorism and carried shotgun, pistol, three knives and other dangerous paraphernalia during the incident.

Manifesto and travel details: Allen traveled from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. via Amtrak with the weapons and left a manifesto detailing intention to target Trump administration officials at the Washington Hilton Hotel ballroom.

Melania calls Kimmel a coward for “widow” joke, demands ABC action

First Lady Melania Trump condemned Jimmy Kimmel as a coward for joking that she has a glow like an expectant widow on his ABC show, saying the rhetoric deepens political sickness and called on the network to take a stand.

Hateful Rhetoric Divides Country: Melania Trump said Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country and his monologue about her family isn’t comedy but corrosive words that deepens the political sickness within America.

Coward hides behind ABC: “A coward Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him as people like him shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter homes each evening to spread hate.”

Melania has had enough : “Enough is enough and it is time for ABC to take a stand as how many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

Joke came before shooting: Kimmel made the comment during a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner roast before the shooting at the event.

Bruce Springsteen prays for Trump safety after WHCD shooting incident

Anti-MAGA musician Bruce Springsteen stunned his audience by beginning his concert with a prayer of thanks that President Trump and others were not injured in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

Springsteen Offers Prayer Thanks: Bruce Springsteen began his show acknowledging he was grateful that Donald Trump and no others were harmed after the gunman attempted to storm the dinner on Saturday night..

“We begin tonight with a prayer for our men and women overseas, we pray for their safe return…We also send out a prayer of thanks that our President, nor anyone in the administration, nor anyone attending, was injured at last night’s incident at the Press Correspondents’ Dinner.”