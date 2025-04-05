White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took CNN by storm with one message; stop fear mongering about President Trump’s tariff plan for America.

This got intense, watch it right here:

”The President has acknowledged that Americans could feel some pain with these tariffs,” the CNN reporter reminded Leavitt. “How much pain is the President comfortable with Americans feeling even on a temporary basis?”

Karoline began to answer but was quickly interrupted by the reporter.

“Are you going to do anything to ease the pain?” she interjected.

“Absolutely,” Leavitt fired back. “We are working on that every single day. The American people and the naysayers need to look a the whole of government/economic approach that this administration is taking. “The President has launched a massive deregulatory agenda which we know has saved the taxpayer millions of dollars. He is also unleashing the might of our American energy industry, which we know is the greatest driver of inflation, it’s one of the many reasons we had an inflation crisis in the previous administration!”

"Leavitt continued, “It is the goal of this president to have higher wages, less inflation and tax cuts! That’s the second step of the Trump economic agenda!”

The CNN reporter returned fire by quoting JP Morgan’s statement responding to the tariffs, claiming that they will be the “largest tax hike on Americans since 1968.”

“What is everyone missing,” the reporter asked Leavitt.

“They are missing the massive revenue these tariffs will bring into the U.S.!” she answered, before pointing out that the Biden administration chose to keep Trump’s first-term tariffs in place because of their positive effect.

Her answer apparently wasn’t good enough for CNN, watch the clash unravel here:

Karoline Leavitt TORCHES smug reporter for defending gang members and terrorists

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt fired back at a legacy media reporter for challenging the Trump administration’s right the remove violent illegal immigrant gang members from the U.S.

”Are you saying that it is okay to ignore a judge’s ruling if you don’t like it?” the reporter asked Leavitt.

“Who does that judge work for?” Leavitt pushed back. “It was an immigration judge who works for the Department of Justice at the direction of the Attorney General of the U.S. who’s name is Pam Bondi who has comitted to eradicating MS-13 from our nation!”

“May I remind each and every one of you,” Leavitt continued. “MS-13 is a brutal vicious gang! They raped and strangled a 20-year-old autistic woman to death in Maryland. They hacked 4 people to death with machetes in apark on Long Island. They have kidnapped, sexually tortured and shot a teenage girl in Texas after she ‘insulted them’ allegedly…”

Leavitt went on and on listing the horrific actions of these gang members, who certain federal judges and Democrats are fighting to keep in this country.

Watch the tense White House moment here:

(Video from Townhall on X)