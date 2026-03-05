White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for accusing Sec. of War Pete Hegseth of “complaining” about the media’s coverage of fallen troops in Iran.

“The press only wants to make the President look bad, and that’s a fact!” Leavitt fired back at Collins, before calling her and CNN out directly for taking part in shamelessly bias reporting on Trump’s Iran strikes.

Click To Watch Video

Republican SHUTS UP Democrat rookie, plays secret recording that makes the entire room PANIC

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs humiliated Democrat youngster Rep. James Walkinshaw, calling him out for making a big misstep during Thursday’s Somali fraud hearing.

“No! I’ve had enough of you!!”

Click To Watch Video

Together with Nutrition and Healing

There are powerful interests who don’t want this getting out

Dear Reader,

In the 1950s, an American cancer case was sealed deep inside the secret Vatican archives…

The church ruled it a miracle. And oncologists were stunned.

Then, on April 28, 2016…

Cancer researchers from across the globe gathered at the Vatican to discuss one thing:

The science behind the miracle.

What they revealed is shaking the medical field today…

Because the key to beating cancer is not some expensive, experimental drug…

It’s already inside you. Click here to uncover the cancer-erasing secret that shook the Vatican.

Learn More

P.S. There are powerful interests who don’t want this getting out. Watch this video while you still can—before it slips back underground.

Trump axes Kristi Noem, appoints MMA Warrior Sen. Markwayne Mullin as DHS Chief

President Donald Trump fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday amid mounting criticism of her immigration crackdown leadership and named Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a staunch ally and former MMA fighter, as her replacement effective March 31.

Mullin Background Profiled: Former undefeated MMA fighter and Oklahoma senator without a bachelor’s degree takes helm March 31 praised by Trump as MAGA warrior with wisdom and courage for America First agenda.

Noem Ouster Context: Kristi Noem removed after scandals scandals Capitol Hill grilling and Republican backlash over immigration handling including deadly incidents reassigned to Special Envoy for Western Hemisphere security initiative.

Trump Praise Details: Trump hailed Mullin on Truth Social for border security migrant crime combat and drug scourge ending calling him highly respected with strong people skills and policy alignment.

Mullin Political Edge: Known as Senate whisperer Mullin aided Trump’s reelection via indigenous outreach faced ethics repayment and fiery hearings including challenging foes to fights and clashing with Bernie Sanders.

Nancy Mace livid as Congress kills own misconduct transparency push

The House overwhelmingly voted 357-65 on March 5, 2026, to bury Rep. Nancy Mace’s resolution forcing public release of sexual misconduct investigation records, with bipartisan leadership blocking transparency on Capitol Hill scandals.

Bipartisan Protection Exposed : Leadership from both parties whipped votes to refer Mace’s resolution to the Ethics Committee, ensuring it dies without advancing to public disclosure.

Resolution’s Core Demand : It mandated preserving and releasing Ethics Committee records on sexual harassment or staff relationships, redacting victim identities but exposing evidence, reports, and conclusions.

Mace’s Fierce Rebuke : She accused colleagues of shielding predators, stating voters deserve accountability while Congress hides behind a broken, secretive process that protects itself over victims.

Broader Scandal Context : Push highlighted amid cases like Rep. Tony Gonzales’ prohibited staff relationship, which ended tragically, underscoring institutional secrecy and power imbalances in Congress.

Jeffrey Epstein quietly invested in Manhattan luxury condo building that drew Chelsea Clinton, Jennifer Lopez

Newly released Epstein files reveal the convicted pedophile quietly backed the luxury conversion of 21 E. 26th St. in NoMad—later marketed as the Whitman—committing roughly $920,000 through a stake in the project’s sponsor entity and a smaller limited-partner investment that gave him access to profits typically reserved for developers.

Why it matters: Developer David Mitchell offered Epstein unusually favorable terms in 2011, allowing him to buy a 30% stake in the development entity AdvanceStar for $700,000 and invest another $220,000 as a limited partner. Epstein moved quickly with “no due diligence,” writing to Mitchell “I am merely relying on your representations,” and even floated taking the building’s duplex penthouse instead of a profit payout, writing “i would like to do a similar soho house type deal, take the penthouse instead of profit.”

The buyers: The five-story building was transformed into four full-floor residences and a duplex penthouse, attracting celebrity buyers including NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon (who bought the second floor for $10 million in 2013 and sold for $13.5 million in 2023), Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky (who purchased a full-floor “luxury fortress” for $9.25 million in 2013 that they still own), and Jennifer Lopez (who bought the duplex penthouse Epstein eyed for nearly $20 million in 2014 and sold for $23 million in 2024). Internal projections showed Epstein’s investment could return more than $1.6 million—an almost 80% return.

Jemele Hill mocks midwest border fears

Atlantic contributing writer Jemele Hill sparked backlash Wednesday by dismissing border security concerns from Midwestern voters as racist, accusing them of fearing a “too brown” America while mocking their inland locations far from any border.