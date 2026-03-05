PolitiBrawl

Drogan0660
2m

I hate seeing that Kristi Noem is being let go as DHS Secretary. I feel like she was doing a good job in the face of all the Democrat hatred. I am sure there is more to this story than what is being reported at this time. I do trust President Trump that he feels this is for the best for all who are concerned. I really hate more though seeing the Democrats get a possible win heading into the midterms. We are still going to have to turn out and show up at the polls in 2026.

