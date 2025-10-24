White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clashed with CBS reporter Weijia Jiang for falsely saying President Trump is just “tearing down whatever he wants” amid his construction of his new ballroom project.

Leavitt pointed out that many other presidents have undertaken construction and renovation projects at the White House, pulling out photos of past construction. “What do you think that rubble is? How did that rubble get there?” Leavitt quipped back, pointing at an image of a project from the 1950s.

Coast Guard opens fire on U-Haul at California base after immigration protest

U.S. Coast Guard security personnel opened fire Thursday night on a U-Haul truck after its driver ignored multiple verbal commands to stop and attempted to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda around 10 p.m., with dramatic video showing flashes of gunfire as the driver then accelerated forward and fled the scene.

Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds: The U-Haul had been parked outside the base for most of the day before the incident, and two men arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds after the shooting, with one believed to be the driver, according to reports citing sources, though no Coast Guard personnel were injured.

Incident follows immigration protests: The shooting occurred after protests outside the base entrance Thursday where demonstrators attempted to block U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents from entering, with dozens of California Highway Patrol officers in riot gear dispersing the crowd and detaining two people, as the base was meant to serve as a staging area for federal troops before President Trump postponed his planned “surge” to San Francisco.

Kash Patel SLAMS ESPN host Stephen A. Smith ’s Trump/basketball gambling conspiracy claim

FBI Director Kash Patel slammed ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on “The Ingraham Angle” for suggesting President Trump was behind the arrests of NBA stars and coaches in an illegal gambling scheme, declaring “I’m the FBI director. I decide which arrest to conduct” and calling Smith’s suggestion “the single dumbest thing I’ve ever heard out of anyone in modern history.”

Smith warns of Trump-driven crackdown without evidence: On ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith told viewers the arrests were “not coincidental” and warned “more is coming,” saying “This is just the tip of the iceberg” and urging “everybody better brace themselves, because he’s coming,” while referencing possible ICE operations at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show and listing the WNBA as a potential next target.

Historic bust involves 31 arrested in $7 million scheme: The FBI arrested 31 people including Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, former NBA player Damon Jones, and members of the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese, and Lucchese mob families in connection with an illegal gambling operation that netted upward of $7 million over two years.

Cheryl Hines Slams Olivia Nuzzi Over RFK Jr. Sexting Scandal: ‘Consider the Source’

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, explained on “The Katie Miller Podcast” that she handled the sexting scandal with former New York Magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi by considering “the source” first, in a cutting putdown of Nuzzi, who lost her job and fiancé over the scandal.