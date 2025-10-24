PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward's avatar
Edward
4h

Dems make me laugh every day 😂😂😂 they are just so dumb and stupid think I will go find some and make them cry today 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Rose Santiago's avatar
Rose Santiago
4h

Yes make them cry bitch Democrat

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture