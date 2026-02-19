Trump Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt shut down a fake news reporter’s ridiculous question, asking if there were any examples of President Trump being “falsely called racist.”

“Are you kidding?!” Leavitt was shocked by the question.

Mamdani’s campaign promise to only tax the wealthy comes back to haunt him after 9.5% property tax threat

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s viral campaign promise to only raise taxes on New Yorkers making over $1 million a year is being widely mocked online after he threatened a 9.5% property tax hike on all city residents this week. In a June “Subway Takes” video that garnered 1.1 million Instagram likes, Mamdani told host Kareem Rahma “your taxes are not going up” unless he made over $1 million annually.

Why it matters: The Democratic socialist mayor unveiled his record $127 billion preliminary budget Tuesday and announced the massive proposed property tax hike as a “last resort” to close the city’s $5.4 billion budget gap — unless Albany and Gov. Kathy Hochul approve his desired income tax increase on millionaires. Housing industry officials have warned the potential hike amounts to a declaration of “war” against homeowners and would inevitably lead to higher rents.

The reaction: Comments flooded the resurfaced campaign video, with one user saying “This didn’t age good” and another posting “Do you make more than $1 million or more a year?” followed by “Property taxes going up for all. Good job NY.” One commenter shared a meme declaring “This was all a dream,” while others criticized Mamdani for breaking his campaign promise to working-class New Yorkers.

DC Water‘s DEI push preceded MASSIVE Potomac sewage disaster

A catastrophic collapse in DC Water’s Potomac Interceptor sewer line unleashed over 243 million gallons of raw wastewater into the Potomac River starting January 19, 2026, spiking E. coli levels hundreds of times above safe limits and prompting warnings to avoid the river across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. (32 words)

DEI Leadership Overhaul : CEO David Gadis prioritized a diverse executive team with majority minorities and women since 2018, boasting it mirrors the community and workforce demographics.

ESG Report Emphasis : In 2021, DC Water issued one of the first utility ESG reports, committing to renewable energy, climate mitigation, and reducing pollutants in water returned to the Potomac.

Contract Allocation Focus : The utility awarded $520 million of $1.33 billion in FY 2024 contracts to women-owned and disadvantaged businesses amid infrastructure needs.

Known Repair Delays: Officials had funds and plans to fix the vulnerable Potomac Interceptor section but work was not completed before the partial collapse caused the historic overflow.

Les Wexner denies Epstein ties in explosive testimony

Billionaire Les Wexner, Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime benefactor and former Victoria’s Secret CEO, testified before the House Oversight Committee on February 18, denying any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and claiming the financier conned him out of vast sums while insisting their relationship was purely professional.

Wexner labels Epstein con artist: The 88-year-old described Jeffrey Epstein as an “Olympic-level con artist” who stole massive amounts from him, stressing he received no personal favors and their dealings remained strictly business-focused.

Denies Maxwell involvement: Wexner asserted Ghislaine Maxwell never introduced him to anyone, held no role in his business affairs, and he never saw Epstein behave inappropriately around women in his presence.

Rejects sex crime awareness: He denied witnessing Epstein arrange sexual encounters for prominent figures, visiting Epstein properties without seeing young women or girls, and having any knowledge of intelligence agency links to Epstein.

Addresses Trump connections: Wexner confirmed meeting Donald Trump at fashion shows but denied any social overlaps involving Epstein, discussions about Trump with Epstein, or awareness of Trump’s involvement in Epstein-related misconduct.

Woke skater in floods of tears after Olympic flop

U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn, a self-described “woke bitch” who has criticized the Trump administration’s impact on the LGBTQ+ community, fought back tears after a costly error left her in 13th place with 67.39 points in the women’s short program at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Tuesday.