PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
2h

Those Martha's Vineyard elites love their cheap labor slaves. Reminds me of the old Democrat plantation owners up until the Civil War. Yet a few years ago they called the police to remove the illegals that were dropped off there. How does someone who is here illegally get business licenses?

Caroline Leavitt is doing an incredible job. Everyone can see with their own eyes that these riots in LA are anything but peaceful. You would have to be blind or just plain stupid not to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angela Mickel's avatar
Angela Mickel
1h

martha's vineyard residents are upset? Why? Because they didn't get to eject the illegals themselves like the last time? What hypocrits. They really should stay on their little island with their mouths shut, or are they short a few maids and nannies they can exploit? They want it both ways. Greedy. Like Motorhead said, "Eat the Rich". Sounds like a plan. Just sayin'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture