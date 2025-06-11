White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped at a reporter for asking if President Donald Trump would “allow” peaceful protests at his military parade this weekend celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday.

She was not messing around…

During today’s press briefing, Leavitt sparred with several reporters asking pointed questions about Trump’s response to the LA riots and his anticipated response to further nationwide protests.

“If there were peaceful protests on Saturday for the military parade, President Trump would allow that?” the reporter asked Leavitt.

“Of course the president supports peaceful protests,” Leavitt made clear. “What a stupid question!”

Another reporter pressed Leavitt on if President Trump was committed to defending the First Amendment as he handles the ensuing riots in California.

“As I just answered, the president supports the right of Americans to peacefully protest!” Leavitt answered. “But that is not the majority of the behavior we see taking place in Los Angeles. We have seen mobs of violent rioters and agitators assaulting law enforcement officers, asserting federal authorities!”

The reporter pushed back, claiming that the protesters were mostly peaceful, not violent.

Leavitt fired back, “The Democrat governor and the Democrat mayor of Los Angles have failed their citizens and the majority of Californias do not want to see law enforcement officers assaulted in the streets and thankfully the president stepped in!!”

Watch the tense moment here:

Illegal immigrant arrested for alleged murder attempt of LA law enforcement: anti-immigration violence rages on

Photo: DHS

Officers charged illegal immigrant Emiliano Garduno-Galvez, 31, for attempted murder after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement officers during violent anti-ICE protest in LA, the DHS announced Wednesday.

Garduno-Galvez, was previously deported with a criminal record and was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement where he remains in federal custody, according to the statement.

The alleged attack occurred near a Home Depot in Paramount, California, during protests against recent ICE raids; the Molotov cocktail was reportedly thrown at federal officers during a confrontation. "The Los Angeles rioters will not stop us or slow us down.” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Violence Rages in LA: This news comes as violence continues to escalate with President Donald Trump deploying 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles; California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the move as federal overreach.

MAGA Marjorie Taylor Greene GOES OFF on Jasmine Crockett for trashing Trump’s bill

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rebuked Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s “outrageous lies” about President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“The American people’s money is being stollen, it’s being lost, it is outright treason to treat the American people this way!!” Greene erupted.

Martha’s Vineyard elites ENRAGED over Trump’s recent ICE deportations ahead of busy season

Liberal elites in Martha’s Vineyard push back as ICE cracks down with deportations on the island.

Martha's Vineyard residents are upset about Trump administration deportation raids that arrested 40 illegal immigrants on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket as part of a larger Massachusetts operation that netted nearly 1,500 arrests in late May. One resident called it "bullying," saying he doesn't care about legal status but cares "about how they're treated."

Local Workforce is Full of Illegal Migrants: The arrests have created panic among undocumented workers who "form the backbone of the workforce" just as the busy summer season begins, with many immigrants going into hiding and speaking anonymously out of fear of being targeted in future raids. Brazilian immigrants have reportedly become central to the island's service economy.

Business owners warn the local economy will "crater" due to the arrests and deportations, with one undocumented Brazilian businessman who owns three local businesses saying "The money is just going to stop flowing. The U.S. is only losing in pushing us out."

