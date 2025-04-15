White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clashed with several reporters this afternoon who were pressing her about the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant with alleged ties to MS-13, and others deported to El Salvador.

“What is so difficult for everyone in the media to understand?!” Leavitt snapped at reporters during the press conference. “It’s truly appalling that there has been so much time covering this alleged MS-13 gang member!”

Watch Video

One reporter thanked Leavitt for the Trump administration releasing more details about recent I.C.E. arrests of illegal aliens, before asking why the same level of information was not made available regarding individuals the administration deported to El Salvador by plane.

Leavitt explained that one case dealt with the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants, while the other case concerned the arrests and removal of designated foreign terrorists.

“Those are counter terrorist operations,” Leavitt told the reporter. “They are much different than the arrests and final order of removals that are conducted on a day-to-day basis by law enforcement across the country.”

The reporter wasn’t satisfied with the answer, again complaining to Leavitt, “information to that detail was not released by DHS though…”

“I just told you the reason! It was a counter terrorism operation,… not illegal criminals. Two different things, foreign terrorist, illegal criminals, you should look them up!” Leavitt snapped.

Moments later, another reporter tried to test Leavitt with a presumptive question. “Hi, how concerned is the President that a federal judge could hold a Trump administration official in contempt of court for defying deportation order?” the reporter asked.

“We are complying with all court orders, I see what you are trying to do there with that question,” Leavitt fired back, seeing right through the reporters trap.

Watch the fiery press conference here:

Watch Video

Together With Health Science Institute

9 drugs linked to Alzheimer's disease?

Dear Reader,

Are you taking one of these 9 "memory erasing" prescriptions?

You may think your memory loss is just a sign of getting older, but one of these 9 drugs could actually be damaging your brain...

These 9 prescription drugs have now been linked to Alzheimer's disease diagnoses.

If you're over the age of 60, and you're taking even 1 of these 9 drugs, your brain could be at risk.

Click here to learn more.

Learn More

P.S. These "memory erasing" drugs could affect more than 1,429,000 American seniors this year alone -- including you or your spouse. Click here to see the list of drugs before it's too late...

Resurfaced MAGA Moment:

Trump gets EMOTIONAL when grieving wife of fallen hero takes the stage…

Watch Donald Trump welcome the widow and family of a fallen police officer to the stage. What he does next is truly incredible and the media will never show you THIS SIDE of Trump.

“You were the only one who actually reached out…” the widow told Trump, breaking into tears in front of the crowd.

Watch Video