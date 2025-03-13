Karoline Leavitt SCOLDS disrespectful reporter for trying to trap her with gotcha question
"I now regret giving you a question!!"
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped at an Associated Press reporter for asking a question that crossed the line.
”(Trump) is proposing tax hikes in the form of tariffs,” the AP reporter claimed as he began asking his question.
“Not true!” Leavitt interjected.
“I’m curious why he’s prioritizing that over the tax cuts?” the reporter finished.
Leavitt answered, “He’s actually not implementing tax hikes. Tariffs are a tax hike on foreign countries that again, have been ripping us off. Tariffs are a tax cut for the American people and the President is a staunch advocate for tax cuts!”
The AP reporter pressed back, asking Leavitt if she has ever paid a tariff. “Have you ever paid a tariff, because I have! They don’t get charged on foriegn companies, they get charged on the importers!”
Leavitt, frustrated by the reporter’s tone, fired back, “When we have fair and balanced trade, which the American people have not seen in decades, revenues will stay here, wages will go up and our country will be made wealthy again!”
“I think it’s insulting that you’re trying to test my knowledge of economics,… I now regret giving the Associated Press a question!”
Watch the tense exchange right here:
Presented By American Hartford Gold
Elon Musk Warns of America’s $36 Trillion Dollar Debt Bomb - The system is crumbling, protect your wealth or suffer the fallout
Elon Musk Warns of America’s $36 Trillion Dollar Debt Bomb - The system is crumbling, protect your wealth or suffer the fallout
Elon Musk has avoided two major financial crises before. He pulled Tesla and SpaceX back from the brink of collapse and built two of the most valuable companies in history. Now, he’s sounding the alarm about America’s $36 trillion debt time bomb that could destroy the fabric of our society.
As head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Trump, Musk is exposing just how bad things are:
✅ Runaway government spending has pushed national debt to unsustainable levels
✅ The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are squeezing the economy, making inflation irreversible
✅ The stock market is on shaky ground, putting traditional 401(k)s, IRAs, and TSPs at risk
With Trump back in charge, major spending cuts are coming. While necessary, these cuts may send shockwaves through Wall Street, creating unpredictable market turbulence. That’s why financial elites aren’t waiting to react, they're moving their wealth now.
For the everyday American who’s worked hard to build their nest egg, Trump preserved an IRS loophole that allows you to protect your retirement savings before billions in American wealth are lost.
Download Your Free 2025 Wealth Protection Guide and execute the simple steps to protect your future
MAGA latino SCHOOLS smug Kaitlan Collins on DOGE exposing massive fraud
Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez fired back at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for claiming DOGE has not yet exposed any fraud in their audit of the federal government.
”Oh yeah, we found some fraud,” Gimenez told Collins.
“Can you name one example of fraud?” Collins pushed back.
Gimenez explained that President Trump exposed that Social Security was keeping 180 year-old deceased people on their roster for “fraudulent purposes.”
Collins explained that CNN found that there were 86,000 people on Social Security over the age of 100 that could still be alive.
“We’re talking millions, okay? Millions vs 86,000!” Gimenez said. “I just told you specifically what the fraud was! There were small business loans that were given to and verified by those Social Security numbers of people who were obviously dead,… and then the loans were given and never repaid.”
Watch the heated live T.V. clash here:
FLASH BACK: New York Democrats say Donald Trump shooting was FAKE?!!
PolitiBrawl is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Yes, tariffs are a tax on foreign goods and yes those taxes make foreign goods more expensive. But the truth is that we can't sell any American goods overseas because of all their tariffs on American goods that are not reciprocated and how we have allowed foreign tariffs on American goods to destroy our manufacturing base and move businesses overseas for the last fifty years. That's where we are now and that's how we end up with 90% of all our pharmaceuticals made in China and 90% of all computer chips made in Taiwan. Not only bad for American workers, but a national security threat. As another example, anyone that's ever been abroad can easily see how many American automobiles are in Europe or South America or Japan or anywhere else in the world; less than 5%. Then look around anywhere in the U.S., where the majority of autos are foreign made. That trade imbalance is what Trump is talking about.
Trump is only trying to level the playing field and force foreign countries to remove their usurious taxes on American products. Yeah, products may temporarily cost some more but Americans will ultimately be way better off with Trump's actual tax cuts, lower inflation, and especially reduced fuel costs from restoring America's energy independence. Lower gas prices mean lower costs for EVERYTHING because everything gets to market by gas or diesel trucks and trains. And bringing American and foreign companies to manufacture in the U.S. means higher paying jobs for Americans. Everyone needs to take a breath and look at the big picture and what's best in the long term, not what's best for next month and that's exactly what Trump is doing. Long term smart business, not short term politics as usual.
Air Head Barbie