White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped at an Associated Press reporter for asking a question that crossed the line.

”(Trump) is proposing tax hikes in the form of tariffs,” the AP reporter claimed as he began asking his question.

“Not true!” Leavitt interjected.

“I’m curious why he’s prioritizing that over the tax cuts?” the reporter finished.

Leavitt answered, “He’s actually not implementing tax hikes. Tariffs are a tax hike on foreign countries that again, have been ripping us off. Tariffs are a tax cut for the American people and the President is a staunch advocate for tax cuts!”

The AP reporter pressed back, asking Leavitt if she has ever paid a tariff. “Have you ever paid a tariff, because I have! They don’t get charged on foriegn companies, they get charged on the importers!”

Leavitt, frustrated by the reporter’s tone, fired back, “When we have fair and balanced trade, which the American people have not seen in decades, revenues will stay here, wages will go up and our country will be made wealthy again!”

“I think it’s insulting that you’re trying to test my knowledge of economics,… I now regret giving the Associated Press a question!”

MAGA latino SCHOOLS smug Kaitlan Collins on DOGE exposing massive fraud

Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez fired back at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for claiming DOGE has not yet exposed any fraud in their audit of the federal government.

”Oh yeah, we found some fraud,” Gimenez told Collins.

“Can you name one example of fraud?” Collins pushed back.

Gimenez explained that President Trump exposed that Social Security was keeping 180 year-old deceased people on their roster for “fraudulent purposes.”

Collins explained that CNN found that there were 86,000 people on Social Security over the age of 100 that could still be alive.

“We’re talking millions, okay? Millions vs 86,000!” Gimenez said. “I just told you specifically what the fraud was! There were small business loans that were given to and verified by those Social Security numbers of people who were obviously dead,… and then the loans were given and never repaid.”

Watch the heated live T.V. clash here:

