Karoline Leavitt HUMILIATES NY Times reporter in front of the press room for asking awful question
“Only a reporter from the New York Times would ask a question like that!”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt put a New York Times reporter in his place for asking why President Donald Trump took a call with Putin privately, instead of infront of European leaders visiting the White House.
“Only a reporter from the New York Times would ask a question like that!” Leavitt chastised the reporter in front of the press room.
Today’s Fastest Growing Company Might Surprise You
Today’s Fastest Growing Company Might Surprise You
🚨 No, it's not the publicly traded tech giant you might expect… Meet $MODE, the disruptor turning phones into potential income generators. Investors are buzzing about the company's pre-IPO offering.
📲 Mode saw 32,481% revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, ranking them the #1 overall software company on Deloitte’s recent fastest-growing companies list by aiming to pioneer "Privatized Universal Basic Income" powered by technology — not government. Their flagship product, EarnPhone, has already helped consumers earn & save $325M+.
🫴 Mode’s Pre-IPO offering is live at $0.30/share, and 50,000+ shareholders have already invested. They’ve just been granted the stock ticker $MODE by the Nasdaq, and you can still invest in their pre-IPO offering at just $0.30/share before it closes.
🚨Round closing — invest at 0.30/share now.
Trump threatens California schools with funding cuts for transgender policy defiance
President Trump announced on Truth Social that California school districts not adhering to his administration's transgender policies will lose federal funding, with California receiving around $44 billion in federal education funding for fiscal year 2025.
Title IX interpretation creates state-federal conflict: The Trump administration interprets Title IX as requiring separate bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams based on biological sex, directly conflicting with California state law that allows students to use facilities based on gender identity.
Justice Department lawsuit targets California sports policies: The DOJ sued California last month for allowing transgender-identifying males to compete in female sports, with Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon arguing this deprives girls of "athletic trophies" and ignores their safety.
Multiple school districts nationwide at risk: Beyond California, Northern Virginia school districts including Alexandria City, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, and Prince William County are also threatened with federal funding loss for violating the administration's interpretation of Title IX.
PolitiBrawl is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Disclaimers
Reporter? DIRT BAG NUREMBERG FODDER!