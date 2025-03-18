White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for not wanting to investigate the legitimacy of Biden’s autopen signatures on his preemptive pardons while exiting the White House.

”Have attorneys here atthe White House told President Trump that he has the legal authority to undo a pardon signed by autopen?” Collins asked Leavitt.

Her question comes a day after President Trump posted to Truth Social that Biden’s pardons were now “void” due to the way in which they were signed, via autopen rather than a physical signature.

“The President was begging the quesion that I think a lot of journalist in this room should be asking about whether or not the former President of the United States, who I think we can now all agree was cognitively impaired,… did the President even know about these pardons?” Leavitt said. “Was his legal signature used without his knowledge?!”

Collins pushed back, “Is there any evidence that he wasn’t aware of it?”

“You’re a reporter, you should find out!” Leavitt fired back.

Leavitt explained that the New York Post reported that some Biden officials were concerned that Biden wasn’t even aware of what was being done on his behalf during his final days in office, including hius exit pardons and a flurry of left-wing executive orders that were also signed via autopen.

Lisa McClain refuses to let CNN hack interrupt her answer during heated live interview

GOP Rep. Lisa McClain steamrolled a CNN reporter for trying to interrupt her response to tariff fear mongering messaging from the left.

“What do you tell constituents when you hear automakers say that the cost of certain vehicles is going to skyrocket because of these tariffs?” the reporter asked the congresswoman.

“I tell them to relax,” McClain answered. “Don’t listen to the fear mongering…”

The CNN reporter interrupted, reiterating that vehicle costs concerns were coming from sources like the CEO of Ford. “You’re siting this as fear mongering,… automakers are the ones saying these costs are going to jump.”

“Excuse me, I had enough respect to let you talk!” McClain snapped at the host. “So would you like me to continue with my answer?!”

DOGE Officer confronts federal employees with one simple question: “What did you do last week?”

Watch PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller, dressed as a DOGE Officer, confront federal employees protesting in Washington D.C.

“What did you do last week?” Matt asked one protester.

“You f**king piece of sh*t!!!” the woman hissed back.

