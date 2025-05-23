White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt went off at NBC reporter Yamiche Alcindor for saying President Donald Trump made false claims about the persecution of white South African farmers during his meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week.

This was brutal…

“The President showed a video that he said showed more than 1,000 burial sites of white South Africans that he said were murdered. We know that that was not true and the video wasn’t showing that,” Alcindor told Leavitt.

“What’s not true Yamiche?!” Leavitt demanded.

Alcindor said it was not true that the video showed “a burial site” and that the president’s claim was “unsubstantiated.

“No, it is true that that video showed crosses in south Africa of white farmers who have been killed and persecuted because of the color of their skin, and those crosses are representing their lives and the fact that they are now dead and their government did nothing about it!” Leavitt fired back.

Alcindor pushed back, again calling the president’s claims “unsubstantiated.”

Leavitt cited the Associated Press for having previously reported on the white crosses monument in South Africa, “The caption from the Associated Press is ‘each cross marks a white farmer who has been killed in a farm murder!’”

“So it is substantiated, not just by that video, and the physical evidence,… but also by another outlet in this room, the Associated Press, so you should take it up with them!” Leavitt added. “That’s a ridiculous line of questioning!”

Watch the press secretary put the mainstream media in their place:

Kevin Kiley fact checks Jasmine Crockett in front of the nation for illegal immigrant "due process" argument

Congressman Kevin Kiley clashed with Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a hearing debate about illegal immigrations right to due process.

Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett accused Republicans of ignoring the Constitution based on the recent increase of ICE raids ordered by the Trump administration, catching and deporting some of the millions of illegal immigrants that came to the U.S. under the Biden Administration’s border disorder.

“Right now, it seems like y’all don’t care about The Constitution, unless it’s the second amendment, and that’s misinterpreted as well.” Crockett said.

Kiley asked Crockett a great question, “Do you believe that someone who has snuck into our country, entered the United States illegally - that the due process requirements for that individual are the same as they are for that of a US citizen?”

Crockett replied, “Per The Constitution, if you are on our soil, you are guaranteed due process. And the fact that there’s even a question, is why we are struggling right now,” going on to say that Trump even signed a document that rejected birthright citizenship.

“The Supreme Court has made it very clear that due process is a context dependent inquiry and someone who is here illegally in this country facing deportation, the requirements of due process are specific to that context. The problem is that during the last administration, we had 10 million people who came into this country without the least bit of vetting, and it’s created an enormous backlog in our immigration courts,” Kiley said, laying down the hammer.

Kiley then exposed the Democrats for denying approval to amplify immigration resources.

“I think it’s highly problematic to hear arguments about due process from the side that is actually voting against providing the resources that are needed for due process, but I think it’s even more problematic to make the argument that an illegal immigrant, perhaps with a criminal record facing deportation, should receive the full measure of due process that an American citizen does."

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan stepped in, quoting former Justice of the Peace, William Rehnquist: “He firmly and repeatedly endorsed the proposition that Congress may make rules as to aliens that would be unacceptable if applied to citizens.”

Watch the heated showdown:

