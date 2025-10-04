White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back at a reporter for challenging the premise that illegal immigrants are currently receiving government healthcare illegally.

Watch the explosive moment below:

Medicaid costs tripled under Biden : Leavitt cited data showing Medicaid spending on emergency services for illegal immigrants nearly tripled between Trump’s last full fiscal year (2020) and Biden’s (2024), with costs skyrocketing 142% in fiscal year 2024 alone to reach $9.1 billion in taxpayer-funded emergency services.

State-level financial strains : California, Illinois, and Minnesota expanded state healthcare coverage to include illegal immigrants, causing massive financial burdens with California spending $8.5 billion on immigrant healthcare in 2024 and Illinois spending approximately $800 million annually, while Southern California healthcare systems reported being “bombarded” with longer patient wait times.

Shutdown dispute centers on healthcare: Republicans argue Democrats forced the government shutdown not just over Affordable Care Act tax credits, but to restore Medicaid spending on illegal immigrants, with Speaker Mike Johnson claiming the Democrats’ proposal would cost taxpayers $200 billion on illegal immigrants and other non-citizens, including repealing reforms that closed California’s Medicaid loophole.

MAGA MTG plays surprise video for Jasmine Crockett exposing the disturbing truth about transgender athletes in women’s sports

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronted Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett with the brutal reality of biological men playing in women’s sports by showing an unexpected video.

“That is sick!!”

ICE exposes illegal immigrant Des Moines superintendent fake degree and criminal record

Ian Andre Roberts, former Des Moines Public Schools superintendent arrested by ICE, has a criminal record dating back to 1996 including drug trafficking charges, illegal weapons possession, forged documents, reckless driving, and multiple weapon charges, with an immigration judge ordering his removal in May 2024.

