PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory Smith's avatar
Gregory Smith
23m

A PINEY TO MUCH GOES TO THE ELIGELS, IV SEEN THIS IN / LINCOL CO, STANFORD KY,...\ TO A RICH MAN AND HIS WIFE AS FORNERS, IT BLOWED MY MIND, RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME O SEEN THEN THE MAN LOOK AT ME TO AY WE ARE COMING FOR YOU, FOLES, THAT SUPPORT THIS SUPPORTING ELIGELS ARE VERY DECEIVED. WE ARE SITTING ON A TIME B O M POUTER C A G E ,.. FOLKS YOU HAVE NO CLOOE WHAT OUR GO V HAS STARTED IN THE YEARS 30 AGENST US,SINCES THE 2020, THINGS ARE RILLY BAD AGENST US, AND MINNEY MINNEY DONT SEE IT

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture