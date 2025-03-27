White House Press Sec Karoline Leavitt shut down CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after she asked an annoyingly redundant question during Wednesday’s press conference.

“Kaitlan, I’m not taking your follow up question!”

Watch Video

“Since we have these messages released and now, you said the President has now personally reviewed them, in the chat at one point Pete Hegseth wrote ‘14:15 strike drones on target THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP.’ Does the PResident feel that he was mislead by his national security advisors, whoever it was that told him that there was no classified infromation in there, now that he’s seen these messages?” Collins asked.

Leavitt, annoyed that she had already addressed the matter several times earlier in the press conference, fired back, “I have now been asked and answered this question three times by the both of you, and I’ve given you my answer, the President feels the same today that he felt yesterday.”

Collins quickly tried to push through a second “follow up” question as Leavitt was turning to call on another reporter, before being bluntly shot down.

“Kaitlan, I’m not taking your follow up,” Leavitt said coldly.

Watch the dramatic White House moment here:

Watch Video

Sen. Kennedy calls Democrat dunce a DRUG ADDICT to his face during intense hearing on anti-semitism

Sen. John Kennedy exploded at Alliance for Peacebuilding Director Kevin Rachlin for refusing to admit that Columbia University has a BIG antisemitism problem.

“You need to stop dipping into your ketamine stash!!”

Watch Video

”Columbia has a history of discriminating against jewish people,” Kennedy explained. “They used to not let jewish students attend!”

“Maybe if we want to stop antisemitism we need to stop teaching kids to be anti semitic!!” he continued. “The administration of Columbia believe passionately in equity, diversity, inclusion, and the right to hurt jews! Isn’t that what you saw?”

Rachlin refused to agree, answering back, “I saw protesters agains the war in Gaza and them using some anti semitic slogans…”

“You’re telling me that’s not what you saw?!!” Kennedy erupted. “You need to stop dipping into your ketamine stash!!”

Watch the heated exchange right here:

Watch Video

