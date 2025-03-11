White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called out a reporter in the press pool who she says was “making faces at her” during one of her answers.

Leavitt was answering a question about President Trump’s initiative to deport foreign nationals who support the enemies of the United State or express support for terrorist organizations such as Hamas. She specifically named Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and anti-Israel activist who’s green card was revoked by the Trump administration for “siding with terrorists. Hamas terrorists who have killed men women and children,” Leavitt explained.

“This is an individual who organized group protests, that not only disrupted college campus classes and made jewish students feel unsafe on their own campus, but also distributed pro-Hamas propaganda!” she continued.

Leavitt then noticed a reporter reacting to her explanation and confronted her directly. “To the woman in the purple, I saw you were making a face at my previous answer, so what’s going on?”

“At the core of pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses is a demand to end the war in Gaza,” the reporter answered. “A goal that this administration actually supports and has pursued. Why hasn’t that been acknowledged or highlighted even?”

Leavitt fired back, explaining that distributing pro-Hamas propaganda on campus is very different than supporting Palestine. “We are not going to tolerate non-citizens, foreigners, who come here on a visa engaging in such behavior, siding with terrorists!”

CNN Republican Scott Jennings took on a room full of Democrats by himself, defending President Trump’s decision to revoke the green card of anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil.

“He’s no a citizen, he doesn’t need to be here!”

“You just described he has viewpoints that you disagree with, is that enough to have someone lose their rights in this country?” CNN host Abby Phillip asked Jennings.

”He has view points that in my opinion, jeopardize the security of the United States,” Jennings pushed back. “He is obviously a radical who is here to foment violence.”

Jennings earlier explained that Khalil was part of radical anti-American and anti-western origination. “His organization says ‘We are dedicated to fighting for the total eradication of western civilization!’ He’s not a citizen, he doesn't need to be here!”

Watch what happens next:

