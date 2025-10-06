White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clapped back at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for suggesting that the deployment of National Guard to Portland to address the threat posed by Antifa militants is unnecessary, challenging her to go see for herself.

“They are not there to peacefully protest, they are there to cause mayhem and chaos!!” Leavitt pushed back at Collins.

“This is SICK”: White House blasts Chicago Mayor for creating “ICE-free zones”

The White House fired back after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order blocking federal immigration officials from using city-owned property including school parking lots, libraries, and parks for staging operations or setting up checkpoints.

White House denounces order as “sick” : The White House Rapid Response 47 account accused Johnson of “aiding and abetting criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, traffickers, and gang bangers” by creating barriers to ICE enforcement activities.

Response to National Guard deployment : Johnson’s order came shortly after President Trump announced plans to deploy approximately 400 National Guard troops to Chicago amid ongoing clashes between anti-ICE protesters and federal agents.

Strategic enforcement obstruction: The mayor’s directive is designed to complicate federal immigration enforcement by preventing ICE agents from using city facilities to “load their weapons,” “prepare for a raid,” or conduct other operational activities on municipal property.

Footage shows aftermath of horrific stabbing and brawl between Mark Sanchez and truck driver

Surveillance footage and witness accounts show former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, 38, allegedly forced his way into a grease truck, blocked the 69-year-old driver from calling his supervisor, then bodyslammed and threw the driver to the ground before the driver stabbed Sanchez multiple times in self-defense.