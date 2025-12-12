White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt called out CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for failing to critically report on President Joe Biden’s economic failures and rising inflation while choosing to rigorously scrutinize milder inflation under President Donald Trump.

“Nobody reported on inflation under Biden,… now you want to ask me a lot of questions about it, which i’m happy to answer!!” Leavitt said with a big smile.

Watch the tense moment here:



Elon Musk fires back at Newsom’s attack of his son

Elon Musk put Governor Gavin Newsom in his place after insulting Musk’s child in response to an America PAC policy video posted Thursday.

Video sparks anger: Musk’s PAC, America PAC, posted a video to X Thursday hihglighting Newsom’s pro-transgender sycophancy, to which Newsom’s official office account responded, “Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon” referring to Musk’s son who now goes by Vivian Jenna Wilson, proclaiming transgender womanhood in 2022.

Musk’s response:

Musk’s aid: Friday rapper Nikki Minaj even stepped in to support Musk, “Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind,” she said. “It will make you happier than this race that you will not win.

Disney: White House never contacted company about Kimmel

Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden revealed Thursday the Trump administration made no contact with the company during its September suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” despite the president’s public commentary on the situation.

No direct pressure confirmed: Walden told Bloomberg’s “The Circuit” that nobody from the White House reached out during the multi-day suspension following Kimmel’s on-air suggestion that Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin was a Trump supporter.

Internal decision rationale: The executive explained Disney paused the show to “take the temperature down” during an “extremely heated” situation and have conversations with Kimmel to “protect our employees” and consider their audience, rejecting liberal claims that FCC Chair Brendan Carr pressured ABC.

Trump weighed in publicly: The president told reporters Kimmel “was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk,” adding “They should have fired him a long time ago...”

Walden dismissed reports of massive Disney+ and Hulu cancellation surges as “highly exaggerated,” touting a strong quarter for the company.

Melania Trump’s makeup artist says beauty industry canceled her

The First Lady’s longtime makeup artist Nicole Bryl revealed Wednesday she faced an industry-wide shun for her relationship with the Trump family, despite working with them for decades.

Complete freeze-out: Bryl told Ahmad Ashrafi’s “Return on Identity” podcast that former business associates stopped answering calls, ceased sending product samples, and refused meetings after she continued working with Melania Trump, explaining “beauty didn’t become beauty anymore, it became political.”

Ultimatums issued: Multiple potential clients demanded Bryl scrub Trump references from her Instagram, cease discussing the relationship publicly, and “denounce that this is your client” as conditions for doing business, presenting her with a choice between financial stability and loyalty.

Refusal to capitulate: Despite economic pressure and widespread rejection, Bryl cited her hatred of bullies and admiration for Melania’s character as reasons for standing firm: “I love my client…She’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever known or worked with…”

Bryl acknowledged her initial naiveté about why the beauty industry turned against her but said the experience ultimately created strength through adversity.