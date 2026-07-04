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Frank Santora's avatar
Frank Santora
4h

July 4th has always been one of my favorite dates. A history buff since youth I have been intrigued by the Revolution, the Civil War and the various places and events that are part of America's past. Spent a considerable amount of vacation time visiting historic places like Independence Hall, Gettysburg, Ft McHenry, The Alamo, The Little Big Horn, Mt Rushmore, Various Presidents Homes , Cities like Boston, and Williamsburg and even Dallas where President Kennedy was assassinated.. Reading this I got that familiar shiver I felt in all of those places whenever I'm surrounded by the reminders of America's history. I've seen a lot of our country, 43 of the lower 48 and there is something worth seeing in every one of them. I can't understand why there are people that don't love America the way I do.

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