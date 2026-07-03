Enjoy This Exclusive PolitiBrawl Special

Support our work by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Subscribe

By Wendy M. Yurgo

I woke early today, the way you do after something has changed and you’re not yet sure how to carry it.

Philadelphia doesn’t know yet.

The vote was taken yesterday behind closed doors, and word travels slower than history does. The streets outside the State House look almost exactly as they did the morning before. The same vendors call out. The same carts rattle across the cobblestones. But something in the air is different. Thicker. Electric.

I’ve come back.

I hope you’ll come with me.

We step inside the Pennsylvania State House. The wooden floors creak underfoot. The air is warm and close, already heavy with the breath of men who have slept little.

The delegates who voted for independence yesterday are already back at their desks, coats rumpled, quills scratching. The vote is over. Now they must decide how to explain it to the world.

I stand near the back of the chamber and watch. Congress is debating Thomas Jefferson’s draft line by line again today. Voices rise and fall, sharp with impatience, low with deliberation. They argue over phrases the way soldiers argue over ground because they know this document will outlive every man here.

I see John Adams at his seat. His eyes are red-rimmed, his posture rigid with fatigue, yet his mind is fully lit. He looks like a man who has not slept enough and doesn’t much care.

A message from our sponsor (piece continues below)

Together with All Family Pharmacy

Buy One, Get One Free on Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Ivermectin cream and Hydroxychloroquine at All Family Pharmacy. Order today and take advantage of the sale before July 7th.

Shop Now

(Piece continues)

Before the full session convenes, word reaches me: he has already written to Abigail this morning. He couldn’t wait. The letter poured out of him.

“Yesterday the greatest Question was decided, which ever was debated in America, and a greater perhaps, never was or will be decided among Men.”

It isn’t a triumphant letter. He answers hers. She has just returned from Plymouth, and he tells her how glad he was to hear of her journey and how he wishes he could have been beside her. Then, almost in passing, he admits he may have to turn down a public appointment himself. He lacks the fortune, he says, and perhaps the temperament, for so exalted a station. What he truly longs for is “Retreat, Solitude, Silence, and Obscurity.”

Here is a man who helped birth a revolution, standing in this very room, quietly doubting whether he belongs on the stage he has helped build.

I think that’s the part textbooks leave out. These were not marble statues. They were tired, ink-stained, homesick men. They missed their wives and children. They weren’t sure yet what they had done.

From time to time, messengers bring word from the north, and it isn’t good. For months, General Washington has been fortifying New York, knowing it would be the British target. After driving them out of Boston in March, he marched his army south to defend the vital harbor. Now the enemy is arriving exactly as feared.

Off the coast near New York, British ships have begun landing troops on Staten Island. Dozens of vessels. Thousands of red-coated soldiers. More arriving by the hour. Somewhere on Manhattan, a young artillery captain named Alexander Hamilton, fresh from King’s College, stands watching the masts multiply on the horizon like a forest rising from the sea. One soldier will later say it looked as if all of London had taken to the water. Washington’s army waits across the harbor, staring at the largest expeditionary force the British Empire has ever sent overseas.

I close my eyes for a moment and try to hold both worlds in my mind: this quiet, ink-and-wood chamber where twelve colonies have just declared themselves free, New York’s delegates, still without clear instructions from home, having abstained, and the salt-tinged air of New York Harbor, where the empire they defied is massing to crush that freedom by force.

(Piece continues below)

Are you enjoying PolitiBrawl’s bold and ruthless coverage?

With 1.5 million daily readers, PolitiBrawl is now the largest conservative publication on Substack! We didn’t get that way by pulling our punches!

Join our mission to TAKE DOWN the mainstream media’s monopoly on information. If we are going to take back our country, we must win the media wars. It is not an option. President Trump agrees.

Every dollar of your $5/month paid subscription will be used to FAIRLY cover President Trump’s administration and aggressively hold the Democrats accountable because God knows CNN and the New York Times won’t do it!

This is why CNN hates us, because we are waking up more American’s every day to their lies.

Thank you for your support and for joining the fight alongside us.

- The PolitiBrawl Editors

(Piece continues)

The timing is no accident. The British have been planning this campaign since they regrouped in Halifax. They mean to seize New York, split the colonies in two, and end the rebellion before it can truly begin. Independence was never going to be a document alone. It was always going to be a war.

Back in the chamber, the debate over Jefferson’s draft drags on. Sunlight shifts across the floorboards as the hours pass. Some passages survive untouched. Others are cut or hardened. The delegates quarrel over how fiercely to indict the King and which grievances truly belong. Jefferson sits mostly silent, his face tight, watching his words reshaped by committee. It is not easy for him. I can see that from across the room.

I wonder if any writer is ever at peace watching others edit his words. Did Jefferson already sense, even in this moment, that the version they were forging together would matter more than the one he first set down?

Late in the day, Adams writes to Abigail once more. This letter feels steadier, more resolved, as if the hours of debate have hardened something inside him.

“The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America.”

He believes it with his whole heart. He imagines future generations marking the day with “Pomp and Parade... Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations.”

He is right about almost everything except the date.

None of us get to choose which day history keeps. Adams gave everything to July 2. It was July 4 the world would remember. I wonder if that would have troubled him, or if he would have shrugged and said the date hardly mattered next to the thing itself.

Tonight the debate in the State House is still not finished. The air is thicker now with pipe smoke and exhaustion. The document is close, but not final. Tomorrow they will return to it one more time.

Tomorrow, if you’ll come with me, we’ll be there when they finish it, and when Congress finally agrees on what to tell the world.

Read Part 1-2 here:

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.