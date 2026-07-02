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By Wendy M. Yurgo

Yesterday we left Philadelphia together, but I couldn’t stop thinking about those men. Long after I walked out of the Pennsylvania State House, I found myself wondering whether any of them slept. Did John Adams spend the night counting colonies one more time? Did John Dickinson pray he was wrong? Did Thomas Jefferson lie awake knowing his words might soon belong to a nation that did not yet exist?

I’ve come back.

I hope you’ll come with me.

Philadelphia is already awake. The baker is pulling fresh loaves from the oven. Merchants are sweeping yesterday’s dust from their storefronts. Horses and wagons rattle over the same uneven streets we walked yesterday. Mothers call children home for breakfast. Church bells drift through the humid morning air.

Nothing looks different.

Yet before this day is over, every man, woman, and child in these colonies will belong to something entirely new.

The Pennsylvania State House feels different today. Yesterday the room was filled with persuasion. Today it is filled with resolve.

The Second Continental Congress has debated this question for weeks. The speeches have been given. Minds have been changed. Today there is only one question left.

Will America be born?

John Hancock sits where we left him, calm and composed, presiding over a Congress that is about to change the world. John Adams looks tired, but not defeated. Not anxious. Resolved. This is the day he has spent months fighting to reach.

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I look for John Dickinson and find his chair empty.

He is not absent by accident. Dickinson has spent months opposing this very vote, certain that declaring independence too soon could cost these colonies everything they hoped to build. But he understands what his presence would mean today. If he stays and votes no, he becomes the man who denies Pennsylvania its voice for independence. So, this morning, along with his fellow delegate Robert Morris, he simply does not come.

It is a quiet kind of sacrifice; the sort history rarely applauds. A man stepping out of the room so the vote he cannot support might still pass whole.

Then the doors open.

A weary rider has just arrived.

His name is Caesar Rodney.

I confess something. Before coming to Philadelphia, I knew his name. I did not know his story.

While much of the city slept, Rodney rode on horseback nearly eighty miles through the night from Dover. He was exhausted. He was suffering from the cancer that had already begun to disfigure his face. Delaware was divided. His vote would decide where his colony stood.

History often remembers the men who write the words. Today it turns because one exhausted man answered the call.

The clerk begins the roll call, and the room grows still. This is no longer a debate. Every speech has been given. Every argument has been made. Now each colony must answer for itself.

New Hampshire answers, followed by Massachusetts Bay, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey. One by one the voices continue until Pennsylvania changes her vote, South Carolina reverses the position she held the day before, and Caesar Rodney’s overnight ride breaks Delaware’s deadlock. Maryland votes yes. Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia follow.

Then all eyes turn to New York.

Its delegates rise knowing they cannot do what many of them wish they could. They have not yet received authority from the New York Provincial Congress to vote for independence. They do not vote no. They simply cannot vote yes.

History has a way of sanding off the rough edges until every great moment seems inevitable. It wasn’t. It wasn’t unanimous. Twelve colonies chose independence that day. New York would join them after receiving instructions from home.

Then, almost quietly, Richard Henry Lee’s resolution is adopted.

In that moment, everything changes.

There is no applause. No celebration breaks out inside the chamber. No one rushes into the streets announcing that a new nation has been born. The men in that room understand something the people outside cannot yet know. They have just committed an act the British Crown will call treason.

If they prevail, history will remember them as founders.

If they fail, they most certainly be remembered as traitors to the Crown.

For a long moment, I simply picture the silence. I wonder whether anyone looked across the room and realized there could never be another ordinary day. Whatever happened next, there was no returning to the world they had known only a few moments before.

The United Colonies are now free and independent states.

There is still no American flag. No Stars and Stripes. No Great Seal. No eagle. America exists first as an idea, long before she becomes a symbol.

No crowds gather outside. No fireworks light the evening sky.

I keep wondering about the people beyond those walls.

Did the blacksmith know? Did the woman buying bread know? Did the children playing in the streets know they would fall asleep no longer British subjects?

My thoughts drift north to New York.

George Washington isn’t in this room. He is preparing an army for a battle he knows is coming. Did he know the vote had already been taken? Was a courier already riding toward him? Did he sense that while Congress had just given America her political birth, he would soon be called upon to defend her life?

We know how this story unfolds.

They did not.

As I listen to each colony answer, I realize this vote is about far more than breaking from Britain. These men are declaring that no earthly king is the source of our rights. That authority belongs to God alone. The Declaration awaiting final approval speaks of the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God. It proclaims that all men are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights and closes with a firm reliance upon divine Providence.

Those words were not decoration. They were the foundation beneath every vote cast that day.

Tonight, as I walk back through the streets of Philadelphia, I find myself thinking less about the men inside the room than the people outside it.

When did they first hear? Who told them? What did it feel like to wake up British...and fall asleep American?

Tomorrow, if you’ll join me one more time, we’ll walk back into that room.

The decision has been made.

Tomorrow we’ll watch them tell the world why.

If you missed it, here’s our first article in our America 250 series by Wendy Yurgo:

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.