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By Wendy M. Yurgo

I came to Washington to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Instead, my heart led me to Philadelphia.

Not July 4.

July 1, 1776.

Walk with me.

The year is 1776. America does not yet exist. The thirteen colonies are still British. The Declaration of Independence has not been adopted. The vote has not been taken. No one knows if there will ever be a nation to celebrate.

Philadelphia swelters beneath a relentless July sun. The air is heavy, humid, and still. Horses pull wagons over uneven cobblestones. Shopkeepers unlock their doors. Church bells drift across the morning air. Children weave through the streets. Life goes on as it did yesterday because almost no one realizes the world is about to change.

I keep thinking about how ordinary this morning must have seemed.

History has made us expect something grander. Instead, it was simply another summer day in Philadelphia. No marble monuments. No crowds. No speeches destined for television. Only a brick building where a handful of men were about to decide whether these colonies would remain British forever or risk everything for an idea.

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I find myself walking toward the Pennsylvania State House.

The room is smaller than I imagined. Even with the windows open, the July heat presses against the walls. Heavy wool coats cling to damp shirts. Sweat beads across weary faces. Quills scratch across parchment. The smell of ink, wax, wood, and summer hangs thick in the air.

No one speaks casually.

Every man in this room understands that the words spoken today may determine whether he grows old surrounded by his family or dies at the end of a hangman’s rope.

John Hancock sits at the front of the chamber. His presence commands attention before he says a word.

John Adams rises again. There is urgency in his voice. He has argued for months that reconciliation is over. Every day they delay is another day a people already fighting for liberty remain a people without a nation.

Across the room, John Dickinson rises to answer. History has often remembered him only as the man who opposed independence. That has never seemed fair to me. He loved these colonies no less than Adams. He was not arguing for surrender. He was pleading for caution because he feared moving too quickly could destroy the very liberty they hoped to secure.

My eyes keep returning to Benjamin Franklin.

He is seventy years old. He has lived long enough to recognize history when it enters a room. While others speak, Franklin watches. He listens. He weighs every word.

Then there is Thomas Jefferson. Only thirty-three years old.

His draft of the Declaration already rests before Congress, yet the words are no longer his alone. They are questioned, revised, debated, defended. I cannot help but wonder whether he had any idea that children two and a half centuries later would memorize sentences he wrote in a small room in Philadelphia.

Roger Sherman is here.

John Witherspoon, the Presbyterian minister, is here.

Charles Thomson’s quill never seems to stop moving. Someone must preserve every motion, every vote, every decision. History always needs a witness.

Richard Henry Lee’s resolution declaring these colonies “are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States” hangs over every exchange, even though Lee himself has returned to Virginia because of illness in his family.

Outside, another wagon rattles down the street.

A merchant greets a customer.

A church bell marks another hour.

Life continues.

No one outside knows that inside this room the course of history is changing.

I wonder about the silence between the speeches.

Did Adams search the room for one more vote?

Did Jefferson quietly reread his own words?

Did Hancock look around the chamber and wonder how many of these men would still be alive a year from then?

I wonder whether any of them slept well that night.

They do not know they will become the Founding Fathers.

They do not know there will be a United States of America.

They do not know whether this experiment in liberty will survive even a single generation.

They know only this: if they fail, they will die as traitors.

One thing, however, is beyond debate. The rights they are defending do not come from Parliament. They do not come from King George III.

The document before them appeals to “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.” It declares that all men “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.” Before it is finished, it will place “a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence.”

Those are not ornamental words. They are the foundation beneath everything else.

The afternoon grows late. The debate pauses. The delegates gather their papers. Some leave together. Others walk quietly into the warm Philadelphia evening.

Tomorrow they will return. Tomorrow they will vote. Tomorrow history will ask them for an answer.

As I stand in Washington 250 years later, I am grateful that America’s story did not begin with fireworks. It began in a stifling room filled with imperfect men who disagreed with one another, counted the cost, and anchored their hope in something higher than themselves.

Tomorrow my feet will walk these streets of Washington.

Tonight my heart remains in Philadelphia.

Before we celebrate America’s birth, I wanted to spend one day with the men who did not yet know if America would be born at all.

On this July 1, I pray that the same God to whom they appealed for wisdom, courage, and divine Providence will once again grant our nation hearts humble enough to remember that freedom is never merely inherited. It must be guarded, cherished, and entrusted to every generation.

If you’ll meet me here tomorrow, we’ll walk back through that door together.

About the Author

Wendy M. Yurgo is a Christian, attorney, entrepreneur, and the Founder and CEO of Revere Payments, a conservative fintech company serving many of the nation’s leading faith based and freedom driven organizations. She writes about where faith collides with the systems shaping our culture, bringing a legal and executive lens to the most urgent issues of our time. Her work is rooted in light, guided by principle, and grounded in truth.

Follow Wendy on Instagram @wendyyurgo and X @paymentsSHEEO.