Judge Jeanine Pirro fired back at Jessica Tarlov on “The Five” for claiming DOGE’s efforts to cut waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government are unpopular with the American people.

”The American public really doesn’t like what DOGE is doing,” Tarlov said, referencing a Quinnipiac poll from March 13 showing that 60% of voters disapprove of Elon Musk and DOGE’s treatment of government workers.

Greg Gutfeld interjected, saying that the negative polling comes from the media’s harsh messaging about DOGE rather than their actions.

“You don’t think that people know that he’s making millions of dollars a day off of government contracts and he wants to cut their Medicaid or Social Security?!” Tarlov pushed back.

Judge Jeanine couldn’t sit quietly any longer, “Nobody burnt any cars when Bill Clinton did the same thing!”

“He didn’t do the same thing, he worked with congress!” Tarlov fired back.

“Oh, he worked with congress, that’s big of him,… congress has allowed all of this for the last 15 years!” Jeanine exploded. “That’s the problem! While we pay for it,… None of this is honest, none of it is credible, none of it is real,… If you wanna close a Social Security office because there’s no one going to it, it doesn’t mean you’re losing your Social Security check!!”

Jeanine continued, “We have spent so much money that doesn’t go to the people it’s intended to and nobody seems to give a damn!!”

Senator Kennedy goes HOG WILD on twisted Democrat: "Let's look at your tweets!"

Sen. John Kennedy sounded off on an ultra-woke legal professor Mary Anne Franks for her wild criticism of the Trump administration.

Kennedy exposed how radically left-wing Franks was by reading her past tweets in front of congress.

”Here is one of your tweets, quote ’The majority of Americans hate women more than they love anything including democracy,’ did I read that correctly?” Kennedy asked the witness.

“I probably said something along those lines…” Franks answered.

“But your political beliefs don’t impact your feelings about President Biden or Prtesident Trump?” Kennedy pushed back.

“I don’t have ‘feelings’ about either…” Franks snapped.

Kennedy returned fire with the perfect response, “It seems like your favorite ‘feeling’ is anger!”

The same radical professor went toe-to-toe with former Navy SEAL Rep. Eli Crane in yet another explosive hearing.

“I’m still talking to you!” Crane snapped at Franks during questioning. “You seem to have a problem answering the questions that are being asked of you!”

