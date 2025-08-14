U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro sounded off on an ABC News reporter for challenging President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington D.C.

“Last time the National Guard was deployed here in our nation’s capital was 2021 after the deadly insurrection,” the reporter prompted Pirro. “Why take such extreme measures to fight crime now?”

“There is a crime emergency in D.C.,” Pirro fired back. “People say crime is down from last year, well so what?! Last year crime was too high! We have the fourth highest homicide rate in the nation!”

Putin praises Trump as “sincere,” suggests possible U.S./Russia nuclear arms deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly told senior officials Thursday that the current American administration is making "quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop the hostilities, stop the crisis and reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved in this conflict."

Russia suggests nuclear arms control deal could facilitate peace - Putin indicated that a possible peace agreement could emerge if the US and Russia can "reach agreements in the area of control over strategic offensive weapons," referencing nuclear arms control measures ahead of upcoming meetings in Anchorage, Alaska.

New START nuclear treaty set to expire in February 2026 - The 2011 New START pact, which limits each country to 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, expires February 5, 2026, and has been "on life support" since Putin announced Russia would no longer comply with its requirements in February.

Trump expresses frustration with Putin despite diplomatic overtures - While Putin appeared optimistic about potential agreements, Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with the Russian dictator, accusing him of manipulation and saying "We get a lot of bulls–t thrown at us by Putin" despite Putin being "very nice all of the time" but in ways that "turn out to be meaningless."