US Attorney for the District of Columbia Judge Jeanine Pirro got surrounded by woke reporters during a press conference, twisting President Donald Trump’s successful effort to reduce crime in Washington D.C.

“I’m not even going to respect that questions with a response!!” Pirro slammed one reporter.

Watch the press conference clash here:

“I don’t care about politics. I care about lives!” Pirro told another reporter. “Thank GOODNESS for the President.”

See Judge Jeanie wipe the floor with the woke media:

Minnesota fraud ringleader ordered to forfeit millions and luxury items including Porsche

Aimee Bock, 44, the mastermind behind the Feeding Our Future scandal who was found guilty in March on federal charges of wire fraud, bribery, and conspiracy, was ordered by a federal judge on December 30 to forfeit about $5.2 million, her Porsche Panamera, 60 laptops/iPads/iPhones, diamond jewelry, and Louis Vuitton bags for her lead role in the nation’s largest COVID-19 fraud scheme.

Predominantly Somali co-conspirators pilfered $250M-$400M in pandemic relief: The Justice Department has convicted 57 people and charged 78 defendants (72 of Somali descent with five fugitives in Africa) related to the scandal where they pilfered pandemic relief funds from a federal program meant to feed hungry children, with Attorney General Pam Bondi estimating the “ultimate price tag” could reach $400 million, while defendants allegedly sent “millions of taxpayer dollars in fraud proceeds” to East Africa and the Middle East.

Only $75M recovered from stolen funds: Prosecutors have only recovered about $75 million of the stolen funds, according to the Daily Mail, with the scandal thrust back into the national spotlight after President Trump fumed about alleged widespread fraud by Somali nationals in Minnesota and independent journalist Nick Shirley reported on potentially fraudulent day care centers in the state.

Tennessee professor rehired with 500K after firing over Kirk media post

A Tennessee theater professor fired for sharing an article about Charlie Kirk following the activist’s assassination has been reinstated with a $500,000 settlement from Austin Peay State University.

Controversial dismissal: Darren Michael, an associate professor of acting and directing, was terminated September 12—two days after Kirk’s shooting death—for posting a Facebook article titled “Charlie Kirk says gun deaths are ‘unfortunately’ worth it to keep 2nd Amendment” without additional caption, drawing attention from Senator Marsha Blackburn who posted Michael’s photo and resume asking “What do you say, Austin Peay?”

Settlement terms: The Clarksville public university agreed to pay Michael half a million dollars, cover therapeutic counseling costs, and issue a statement acknowledging “regret for not following the tenure termination process” distributed via email to faculty, staff, and students.

University’s initial stance: APSU President Mike Licari originally defended the firing by calling Michael’s social media activity “insensitive, disrespectful and interpreted by many as propagating justification for unlawful death,” declaring such actions violated the university’s “commitment to mutual respect and human dignity.”

Independent journalist Shirley hits back at Walz over Minnesota Fraud

Independent journalist Nick Shirley defended his viral investigation into Minnesota fraud against Governor Tim Walz’s accusations, rejecting labels of “far right,” “delusional conspiracy theorist,” and “White supremacist” during a preview of OutKick’s “The Riley Gaines Show.”