Judge Jeanine Pirro snapped at Jessica Tarlov on “The Five” for suggesting Republicans don’t care about special needs children as they dismantle the federal Department of Education.

“Let me tell you something,… Don’t make it sound like these kids are being forgotten!!”

”I hear Republicans out there talking about their plan for education in American, I don’t hear them talking about making sure disabled kids have access to a public education,” Tarlov said. “And you have all these religious cooks, the Superintendent of Oklahoma who wants to spend millions of dollars on Trump bibles, because it’s all a grift!”

Judge Jeanine holding her head, annoyed by what she just heard, stepped into the ring. “Let me tell you something…”

“Number one, we are one nation under God and don’t make a joke about that!” she said bluntly. “Number 2! The Department of Education has wasted $100 billion per year! So cut the crap! You yourself admit they don’t do any education.

“And let me make something also clear!” Judge continued. “The Department of Education was created by an executive order by Jimmy Carter as a payback to the unions,… And we’re going to end it the same way, with an executive order followed by a decision by congress!”

Jeanine finished by explaining that special needs programs handled by the Department of Ed are not being thrown out, but instead moved to other areas of the government that will remain intact. “Don’t make it sound like these kids are being forgotten!”

