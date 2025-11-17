A federal magistrate delivered a scathing rebuke to government prosecutors Monday, ordering them to immediately surrender all grand jury materials in the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey while raising serious questions about the integrity of the investigation.

US Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick identified what he termed “a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” in his 24-page decision, specifically targeting interim US Attorney Lindsey Halligan for making “fundamental misstatements of the law” during grand jury proceedings.

The ruling highlighted suspicious timeline discrepancies surrounding Comey’s September indictment on charges of lying to Congress and obstruction of justice. According to court records, prosecutors claimed they learned one count was rejected at 6:40 p.m., yet appeared in court with a revised indictment just seven minutes later—a timeframe Fitzpatrick deemed physically impossible for proper legal procedures.

“The short time span... could not have been sufficient to draft the second indictment, sign it, present it to the grand jury, provide legal instructions, and give them opportunity to deliberate,” the judge wrote.

Fitzpatrick also condemned investigators’ handling of search warrants targeting Daniel Richman, Comey’s attorney and Columbia Law School professor. The FBI executed warrants on Richman’s devices without allowing Comey to identify privileged communications, despite knowing Richman represented the former director during the search period.

The judge noted that an FBI agent exposed to potentially privileged information between Comey and his lawyer testified before the grand jury—”highly irregular and a radical departure from past DOJ practice.”

Additionally, Fitzpatrick criticized Halligan for suggesting to grand jurors that Comey’s decision not to testify should indicate guilt, violating fundamental legal principles protecting Fifth Amendment rights.

Comey’s legal team is challenging the prosecution on multiple fronts, including claims that Halligan’s appointment was illegal and the case represents unlawful vindictive prosecution. The Justice Department declined comment.