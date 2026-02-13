Sen. Josh Hawley confronted Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, exposing him for accepting campaign donations from individuals linked to the Feeding Our Future scandal — a fraud scheme that prosecutors say stole $9 billion in taxpayer funds intended to feed poor children during COVID-19.

“You took $10,000 from them and helped them do it! You ought to be indicted!!” Hawley snapped at Ellison.

Why it matters: Hawley cited a 54-minute audio recording of Ellison meeting with two future criminal defendants tied to the fraud scheme in December 2021, with one defendant’s brother donating $2,500 to Ellison’s campaign nine days later. “You helped fraudsters defraud your state and this government of $9 billion — and you got a fat campaign contribution out of it,” Hawley thundered. “You ought to be indicted.” Ellison flatly denied the accusations, calling them “a lie,” while his spokesperson said he “returned contributions from anyone associated with Feeding Our Future to the federal government.”

The exchange: The hearing turned explosive as Hawley accused Ellison of ignoring whistleblower complaints about Feeding Our Future as early as 2018 and 2019, saying “the only action you took is once all these fraudsters came to your office and asked you to get involved and offered you money, then you got involved.” Ellison fired back that quotes were “cherry-picked” and told Hawley “I was thinking the same thing about you” when Hawley demanded his resignation. The FBI raided Feeding Our Future in January 2022, ultimately charging 70 people and securing 44 convictions or guilty pleas.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins says Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt defended her against Saudi authorities

CNN host Kaitlan Collins publicly praised White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on a podcast Wednesday, revealing that Leavitt stepped in to defend her when Saudi Royal Guards tried to block her from entering a press event after she shouted a question at President Trump during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

What happened: After Collins asked Trump a question — which he didn’t answer — Saudi authorities “kind of freaked out” and attempted to bar her from the next press event, whispering and pointing at her while younger White House staff were unsure how to handle the situation. Leavitt intervened and told the Saudi Royal Guard “No, Kaitlan’s coming in with the rest of the US press,” resolving the issue before it escalated.

Why it matters: The moment of cross-aisle goodwill stands in sharp contrast to the typically adversarial relationship between Collins and Trump, who has called her “stupid and nasty” and recently told her “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.” Collins noted the incident highlighted an important principle, saying “when you’re kind of the US contingent abroad, we don’t do things like they do in Saudi Arabia,” and separately praised Trump for being more media-accessible than President Obama, who “almost never responded to shouted questions.”

Minnesota Gov. Walz launches website downplaying $9 billion fraud scandal

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released a website claiming there isn’t widespread taxpayer fraud in the state, citing a Star Tribune report that puts social services fraud at only $217 million since 2022 — a figure that sharply contradicts a federal prosecutor’s estimate of approximately $9 billion stolen across 14 social programs since 2018.

Why it matters: The Star Tribune, which Walz cited as his source, is published by Steve Grove, a former Walz appointee, raising questions about the credibility of the report. The newspaper was also among several Minnesota media outlets that critics say ignored the billion-dollar fraud story originally broken by independent journalist Nick Shirley. The fraud allegedly targeted programs meant to feed hungry children, help kids with autism, and fund housing assistance.

What’s next: State Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson slammed Walz for “obfuscating fraud rather than detailing it,” saying “Minnesotans are seeing with their own eyes the reality that vulnerable people are being taken advantage of while fraudsters line their own pockets.” The scandal continues to grow — just this week, two Pennsylvania men pleaded guilty to traveling from Pennsylvania to Minneapolis to defraud a state housing program of $3.5 million using AI-generated fake records.

Leavitt slams Obama for opposing voter ID law he personally used

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called out former President Barack Obama for encouraging lawmakers to vote against the SAVE Act — a sweeping election integrity bill requiring photo ID for federal elections — while simultaneously highlighting a 2012 video of Obama presenting his own Illinois driver’s license to vote early.