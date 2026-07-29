Sen. Josh Hawley unleashed hell on Dr. Anthony Fauci during Wednesday’s fiery senate hearing where he refused to answer a single question, invoking the 5th Amendment repeatedly.

“This was so you could get rich!!” Hawley accused Fauci. “And it violated the law, didn’t it Dr. Fauci?!!”

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Rand Paul KICKS OUT Fauci’s obnoxious lawyer who won’t shut up!

Sen. Rand Paul warned Dr. Anthony Fauci’s lawyer repeatedly to stop interrupting before having security throw him out of Wednesday’s senate hearing.

“Sit quietly, you are not recognized! Another word and you’re gone!!” Sen. Paul shouted before inevitably tossing him out. “Security, please remove him from the room.”

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Other key moments from the Facui hearing:

Fauci pleads Fifth 111 times, faces contempt proceedings: Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment right 111 times during the Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday, refusing to answer any questions related to COVID’s origins, gain-of-function research funding, record deletion, and CIA involvement with his agency. Sen. Paul raised a significant legal question arguing Fauci may not have had the right to invoke the Fifth Amendment given President Joe Biden's sweeping presidential pardon. Paul's reasoning: the Fifth Amendment protects against self-incrimination, but a pardon already grants immunity — meaning there's nothing left to incriminate yourself with unless you lie under oath.

Diary entries Fauci authenticated in his opening statement directly contradicted his past congressional testimony. Entries showed him claiming credit for convincing NYC Mayor de Blasio to close schools and bars — after publicly denying he recommended lockdowns. Sen. Ashley Moody read the entries aloud, demanding Fauci explain the discrepancy. He declined repeatedly.

Additional bombshells included Sen. Josh Hawley accusing Fauci of using eight federal employees to solicit over $1 million in personal prize money, and Sen. Joni Ernst exposing NIH-funded research involving aborted fetal tissue implanted in mice for coronavirus studies.

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