PolitiBrawl

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
30m

Little roach man got his royalties and who knows what else? Confiscate that and he has nothing to live for. Give it as damages to some. Even with all you can hand out there are to many to try filling a gap that can't be filled. How is it he even made it to the hearing????

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
26m

Yes it affected my family and me. Forced masking, church closed, lock downs, businesses boarded up if not shut down forever, inflation ever since, our whole way of life has been forever changed. How many Stores open 24 hrs a day are there now? Only a very few convenience stores.

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