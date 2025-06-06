Sen. Josh Hawley grilled University of Pennsylvania law professor Kate Shaw for “hating the president” and providing extremely biased witness testimony about nationwide injunctions during an explosive senate hearing.

“I understand you hate the President!!”

Hawley pressed Shaw on her sudden support for nationwide injunctions when they are against President Donald Trump’s executive actions, after strongly opposing them in the past when they effected President Joe Biden’s administration.

“You said, and I quote, ‘This injunction is a travesty for principals of democracy, notions of judicial impartiality and the rule of law,’” Hawley threw her own words in her face. “Ah, so when issued by a republican judge, then it’s bad?!”

“No senator!” she answered, going on to defend the nuances of her position.

“What’s the difference, I understand you hate the president,… what’s the principal that divides when a nationwide injunction is okay and when it’s not?!!” Hawley exploded.

Ivey League university refuses to punish anti-Israel protesters for verbally attacking jews

Princeton University refused to discipline anti-Israel protesters who disrupted a campus event featuring the former Israeli Prime Minister with antisemitic slurs, sparking outrage from Jewish groups and free speech advocates alike.

Hate Breaks Out at Princeton: On April 7, 2025, a speech by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Princeton University was interrupted by about 200 masked Anti-Israel protesters, who shouted expletives and pulled a fire alarm, forcing the event to end early.

Antisemitic Slurs Reported : After the disruption, attendees reported being targeted with antisemitic remarks, including being called "inbred swine" and being told to "go back to Europe."

University Response : Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber released a statement that “the University is investigating and will pursue disciplinary measures as appropriate, to the extent any members of the Princeton University community are implicated,” but then said it could not identify the perpetrators due to darkness and masks, and therefore would not pursue disciplinary action against them.

Criticism and Calls for Action: Jewish students and advocacy groups criticized the university's response - or lack thereof - urging for stricter policies, including a ban on face coverings at protests, to prevent future incidents.

Brandon Gill STUMPS far-Left CEO with her own words: “Are you a racist?!!”

Rep. Brandon Gill turned the tables on the CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, Diane Yental, during a fiery DOGE Committee hearing, Wednesday.

“I am utterly dumbfounded!!”

The hearing is apart the Trump Administration’s greater effort to expose and eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government.

Gill questioned the Democrat witness on whether or not she supported her committee’s work, including funding sex-changes for children and other radical agendas. He ask her if she stood by a statement she made regarding denial of racism.

“According to one of your affiliate charities under your nonprofit umbrella, ‘denial of racism constitutes covert white supremacy.’” Gill stated, which bolstered his question: “Are you a racist?”

“I’m here to talk about the essential work that nonprofits do,” she said, refusing to answer his question.

Gill pressed a second time, asking Yental if she was a racist to see if she would deny it, but she again refused to answer the simple question.

“I’m giving you the chance to tell the world that you are not a covert white supremacist. Will you do that?!” Gill pushed.

“I’ll pass on your chance. Thank you, sir,” Yental said.

Frustrated by her lack of response Gill fired back, “That is really astounding. You’re a radical, far-left activist and you are masquerading as somebody promoting nonprofit, nonpartisan institutions, and you will not even tell this committee that you are not a covert white supremacist.”

Watch Gill completely trap Yental with her own words:

