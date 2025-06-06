PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
10m

Princeton should immediately have their federal funds withdrawn. When you accept federal funding there are certain obligations that you must uphold and it look like Princeton is not. As for these protesters/disruptors, they are a bunch of cowards just like the terrorists in Gaza not willing to show their face and truly stand behide their beliefs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Autumn's avatar
Autumn
16m

The left and the Democrats are obsessed and foaming at the mouth to destroy Trump because Trump and his team (military, Q, etc) is tearing down the deep state and resetting our country back as a constitutional republic... Just like he said in his first inaugural address. The Democrats are freaking out because all of their work over the last 40 years is being undone. They are wanting our Country to go back as a monarchy or to a socialist government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture