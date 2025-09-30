Sen. Josh Hawley confronted ex-Biden advisor and gun violence prevention advocate Gregory Jackson Jr. with his own past writings advocating for defunding the police while supporting increased funding in ultra-woke “gobbledygook.”

This went to hell in a hand basket very quickly… Watch the clash here:

Chuck Grassley plays a video that makes every Dem in the room RUIN THEIR SUIT

Sen. Chuck Grassley confronted senate Democrats with a surprise video, revealing what kind of chaotic danger their soft-on-crime polices have yielded in America.

Watch the incredible moment here:

Hillary Clinton torn apart for remarks about “white men of a certain religion” damaging America

Hillary Clinton stated on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology” are “doing such damage” to what America should be aiming for, suggesting some want to “turn the clock back” on equality.

Backlash over timing : Critics accused Clinton of being “tone-deaf” and spreading “evil” by making these remarks just two weeks after Charlie Kirk’s assassination on September 10, with social media users arguing she was “encouraging what happened” and making “yet another case for violence against white Christian men.”

Accusations of divisiveness : Social media responses condemned Clinton for “dehumanizing and dangerous” rhetoric against “huge segments of the population,” with her focus on Christianity described as “chilling,” while others questioned whether her comments suggested some Americans’ contributions are “more welcome than others.”

Heritage Foundation response: Roger Severino, the Heritage Foundation’s vice president of domestic policy, called Clinton’s comments “beyond tone-deaf” during the nation’s mourning period and said they confirmed she still believes “millions of Americans belong in her ‘basket of deplorables’ based on their sex, race, and sincere religious beliefs.”

Trump mocks Schumer and Jeffries as Democrats refuse to stop the looming government shutdown

Trump posted an AI-generated video mocking Democratic leaders Sen. Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries after a White House meeting about the potential and looming government shutdown, depicting Jeffries in stereotypical Mexican attire with fake audio over Schumer’s voice. Trump used the video to claim Democrats want to give undocumented immigrants free healthcare to win votes.

Both Democratic leaders criticized the video , with Schumer accusing Trump of being unable to negotiate seriously and Jeffries calling it bigotry, while both emphasized they won’t back down on protecting healthcare programs.

The mockery came amid stalled shutdown negotiations with major disagreements over healthcare cuts and less than 24 hours remaining before the Tuesday night deadline, as Vice President Vance indicated the government appears headed toward a shutdown.

Trump addresses America’s military leaders, announces massive overhaul

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered approximately 800 generals, admirals, and senior enlisted leaders to gather at Quantico Marine Base on short notice for an address by himself and President Donald Trump this morning.