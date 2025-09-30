PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebekah O'Neill's avatar
Rebekah O'Neill
30m

Perhaps Gregory Jackson had AI write the document since he can't seem to recall any of the content.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Politibrawl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture