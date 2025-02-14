Jon Stewart CALLS OUT smug bureaucrat for WASTEFUL spending during tense live interview
"If I give you a billion dollars and you can't tell me what happened to it?! That is wasteful…"
Life-long liberal Jon Stewart made Biden’s Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks PANIC when he pressed her on the unbelievable waste and loss of tax dollars by the Pentagon, during an off script live interview.
"If I give you a billion dollars and you can't tell me what happened to it? That, to me, is wasteful…" Stewart told Hicks plainly.